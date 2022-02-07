Three avalanches near Pemberton Saturday leave one dead, RCMP say

1 min read

VANCOUVER — One person has died and several others were injured after three avalanches near Pemberton, B.C., on Saturday, prompting RCMP to warn the warmer weather has led to an increased risk of the slides.

Two of the avalanches were on Cassiope Peak and one was on Mount Cayley, and RCMP say at least a dozen people had to be evacuated from the area.

They say the person who died was skiing on the north face of Cassiope Peak, the same area where three other skiiers were caught, causing serious injuries for one of them.

A snowmobiler on Mount Cayley also suffered serious injuries.

Pemberton Search and Rescue manager David MacKenzie says they responded with the assistance of the Whistler Search and Rescue and deployed search teams, which included two helicopters and avalanche dogs.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says they also deployed four ambulances, a support vehicle and a helicopter, and transported five people to hospital.

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks is urging people to check avalanche ratings and plan their trip prior to heading out in B.C.'s backcountry.

"There is no doubt that the snowpack remains unstable and information from Avalanche Canada and in consultation with Avalanche experts in our area shows there is an immense risk in the Sea to Sky backcountry at this stage," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press

