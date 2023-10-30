Woman charged over Sleaford town centre dogs attack

A woman has been charged after three people were injured when they were attacked by two dogs in a Lincolnshire town centre.

Police were called to near Bristol Arcade in Sleaford at about 05:50 GMT on Sunday.

Amanda Wyle, 42, of St Giles Avenue, Sleaford, is accused of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

She is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.

Police said earlier one person needed hospital treatment.

Officers are yet to confirm the breed of the dogs involved, but said they were both taken to kennels while investigations continued.

Insp Paul Sands, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "We would like to reassure the local community that incidents of this nature in Sleaford are extremely rare.

"We would also like to thank the members of the public for their help in promptly bringing the incident to a close.

"Investigations are at an early stage, and we would encourage people to get in touch if they have witnessed the incident."

