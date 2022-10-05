Three Arrows Capital Liquidators Take Possession of Starry Night NFT Wallet
The move of Starry Night Capital's NFTs to a Gnosis Safe wallet was Three Arrows Capital's liquidators taking control of the digital assets, a filing from Teneo confirmed.
"Thanks to the cooperation of VincentVanDough (VVD), all Starry Night Capital NFTs, of which VVD is aware, have been accounted for and are in our possession or are being transferred to us, the firm wrote Wednesday.
It's estimated that Three Arrows Capital spent $21 million building the collection at the height of the NFT frenzy in 2021.
Teneo also said that VVD will be assisting it in the eventual sale of the NFTs, with more details being made available at a later date.
It remains to be seen how much value these NFTs still have. In June, data from the analytics tool DappRadar estimated that the collection was worth less than $5 million. Now, DappRadar pegs the value at just over $3 million.
Analytics company Nansen currently estimates the portfolio is worth 625 ether, or approximately $840,000.