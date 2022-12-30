Three arrested after woman dies in Christmas Day hit-and-run

Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22

Three men have been arrested after a 22-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day.

Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel was killed when the car in which she was a passenger was hit by another vehicle that police had indicated to pull over moments earlier.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision on the Brent Cross Flyover in north London to come forward.

The crash happened at around 3.45am on Christmas morning when officers on patrol in a marked vehicle indicated for a car to stop.

Police say the vehicle drove off, but there was no pursuit.

A short time later the same car was involved in a crash with another car in which Maria was a passenger.

Maria was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car she was travelling in also suffered a head injury.

The occupants of the first car fled the scene. Three men have subsequently been arrested.

The family of the Brazilian national have raised more than £18,900 to get her body flown back to her hometown.

'Our dear princess'

They said: “Our dear Princess Mary tragically passed away this Christmas morning in a car accident in London, England.

“Respecting her mother's wishes, she would like to bring her body back to Brazil so that she can rest in her hometown and close to her entire family.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us exceed the estimate for our beloved daughter Maria, our little star. Also to everyone who sent messages remembering beautiful memories.

“Our princess is very loved!”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Two men, aged 29, and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Sunday December 25 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday December 27 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

"They have all since been bailed pending further enquiries."

He confirmed that the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).