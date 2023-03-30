Three arrested after two men shot in neighbouring villages in Cambridgeshire

(GoogleMaps)

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the shooting of two men in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called to a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just after 9pm on Wednesday following reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find the body of a 32-year-old man inside a property with a gunshot wound and are now treating his death as murder.

Shortly afterwards, about 9.30pm, police received a call from a person in Sutton, near Ely, also reporting having heard gunshots.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found at a property in The Row with gunshot wounds and his death is also being treated as murder.

In the early hours of Thursday, police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in Cambridge, and a 66-year-old man in the Worcester area.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A car that was believed to have been used by the offender, a white Peugeot 208, and a shotgun have been recovered.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the major crime unit, said: “Tonight we have launched two linked murder investigations following the shootings of two men at separate properties in the county.

“These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public.

“There will be an increased police presence in the areas concerned today and officers and scenes of crime officers will be at the scenes throughout the day. “Our thoughts also go out to the family and friends of the victims.

“Specially trained officers are in touch with them and they are helping our investigation.”

He added: “Detectives are now beginning inquiries into how these events unfolded and we are appealing to anyone who was in either area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or a white Peugeot 208.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Scan. Those without internet access should call 101.