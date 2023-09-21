Three arrested in theft of $30 and a few bags of chips after chase with Fort Worth police

A man and two women accused of stealing $30 and a few bag of chips from a Little League concession stand in Fort Worth were arrested Wednesday morning after leading authorities on a chase through several cities, police said.

At about 5:50 a.m., police were dispatched to University Little League ballparks at 5901 Old Hemphill Road in south Fort Worth in response to a prowler.

When officers arrived, three suspects got into a white vehicle and fled the scene. Officers initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle led officers from Old Hemphill Road to Interstate 20, through a construction zone, and into Arlington, according to a report from KDFW-TV.

The vehicle traveled at dangerous speeds as it headed north onto Texas 360 into Grand Prairie, the report said. The suspects then went east on Texas 183 through Irving and crossed into Dallas.

They drove through downtown Dallas, got off an exit near Fair Park, and began driving through neighborhoods, according to KDFW.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop the suspect vehicle with spike strips, but they managed to avoid and continued to head east, the report said.

The chase then headed south on LBJ freeway into the Balch Spring area, ending in Kaufman County — about an hour from Fort Worth — according to police and KDFW.

Bobby Williams, 46; Leila Salinas, 41; and Haley Lynch, 37, were taken into custody without further incident.

They are charged with burglary and tampering and fabricating physical evidence. Salinas, the driver of the vehicle, has an additional charge of evading arrest or detention.

Police confirmed to KDFW that the trio broke into a concession stand at the ballpark and stole $30 from the register and a few bags of chips.

The suspects threw the items they stole out of the car window during the chase, police also told KDFW.