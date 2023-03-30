Three arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after two men shot in Cambridgeshire

Meridian Close, Bluntisham - Google

Three people have been arrested after two men were shot dead in a “targeted” attack in Cambridgeshire.

Police said they found the body of a 32-year-old inside a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just at 9pm on Wednesday after reports of gunshots.

Around half an hour later, at 9.37pm, police were again called to reports of gunshots and found the body of a 57-year-old man in The Row, in Sutton.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in the early hours of Thursday in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.

Neither victims have been named as formal identification has not yet been carried out.

A car that was believed to have been used by the offender, a white Peugeot 208, and a shotgun have been recovered.

The properties in Meridian Closem Bluntisham and The Row, Sutton In The Isle, have been cordoned off and police officers remain at the scenes.

Bluntisham is a small village with a population of around 2,000. Sutton In The Isle has a population of around 3,800.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the major crime unit, said: “Tonight we have launched two linked murder investigations following the shootings of two men at separate properties in the county.

"These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public.

“There will be an increased police presence in the areas concerned today and officers and scenes of crime officers will be at the scenes throughout the day.

“Our thoughts also go out to the family and friends of the victims. Specially trained officers are in touch with them and they are helping our investigation.

“Detectives are now beginning inquiries into how these events unfolded and we are appealing to anyone who was in either area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or a white Peugeot 208.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to our investigation.”