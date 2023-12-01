Three arrested in March assault, robbery of woman outside supermarket, Sacramento sheriff says

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that deputies arrested three men accused of committing a robbery and assaulting a woman earlier this year at a south Sacramento supermarket, inflicting “major” injuries to her spinal cord.

Sheriff’s deputies went to SF Supermarket, in a shopping center near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street, in March for reports of a robbery, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office.

A video of the incident posted by the Sheriff’s Office shows the woman walking to her car in the parking lot after finishing shopping at the south Sacramento store. The suspects’ vehicle drove up to her, according to the post.

Two men are accused of approaching the victim, the post said. They assaulted her and took her purse, then got back in the vehicle and fled, deputies said.

Following an “extensive” investigation, sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday arrested the three men, all of them Sacramento residents, the post said.