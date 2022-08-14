Three arrested after man, 60, dies following fight in Dagenham

(Google Maps)

Three men have been arrested after a man died following an altercation in Dagenham, police said.

Police were called following reports of a fight at the junction of Ford Road and Broad Street at around midnight on Sunday.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Two men, aged 26 and 36, were arrested on the scene on suspicion of murder. Both men remain in police custody at this time.

A 23-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective chief inspector Kate Blackburn said: “At this stage we believe an altercation happened between a group of men and the victim, who was with a friend. This then became physical, leading to the victim sadly suffering fatal injuries.

“We have three men in custody, but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the lead up to it as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101 and give reference 36/14AUG.

To remain anonymous, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.