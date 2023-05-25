Three arrested as Just Stop Oil protesters target Chelsea Flower Show

(Just Stop Oil)

Three people have been arrested after the Chelsea Flower Show in London was targeted by Just Stop Oil protesters on Thursday morning.

Scotland Yard said the trio were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

About 9am, three women stepped over a rope barrier and threw orange powder paint over the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes.

One of the protesters was filmed shouting: “What use is a garden if you can’t eat?

Just Stop Oil activists calling for “no new oil and gas” at Chelsea Flower Show this morning.



📹@_emiliarandall pic.twitter.com/Nrc3cokTpp — Novara Media (@novaramedia) May 25, 2023

“Bug hotels will not save us. We need no new oil and gas. We need to do something - we have to act. We have to stop all new oil and gas, otherwise we have no future.”

The action was initially met with cries of dismay from the public, while some shouts of support were heard as the women shared their message.

The stunt has been met with mixed reception on social media, where some users have slammed it as “disgusting” and questioned thye group’s motive for targeting an event that celebrates plant life.

One Twitter user wrote: “Just Stop Oil taking it out on the plants and wildlife. Weird.”

Others praised the action, with Jo Rodgers writing: “The only successful demos are disruptive demos”.

Thursday’s action comes after the group - which is calling on the government to end all new oil, gas and coal projects in the UK - continues to bring areas of central London to a standstill with slow marches.

Protesters have been marching in the capital six days a week since April 24.

Since the group first launched its campaign, on February 14 last year, it says its members have been arrested more than 2,100 times.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show began on Monday and is running until Saturday.

The world-famous show, held in Chelsea in west London, is a major event in the horticultural calendar, offering thousands of visitors the chance to view cutting-edge garden design and new plants.

Just Stop Oil and the RHS have been approached by the Standard for a comment.