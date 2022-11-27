Three arrested after bodies of two babies found at house in South Wales

Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found at a house in South Wales, police have said.

Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in custody, South Wales Police said.

An investigation was launched after the bodies of the two babies were discovered at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend, on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the property just before 8pm.

Superintendent Marc Attwell said: "This is very distressing incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

"There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive enquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers."

