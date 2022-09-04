Three arrested at antiabortion "Babies Lives Matter" protest in Hollywood

Three people were arrested Saturday afternoon after a confrontation between opposing groups of abortion protesters at a major Hollywood intersection, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The arrests were made between 1:45 and 2:15 p.m. at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, according to LAPD Lt. Richard Estevez.

An antiabortion "Babies Lives Matter" demonstration was taking place at the corner, Estevez said. About 80 people, including counter-protesters, were in attendance.

"Once they started some shoving matches, then officers came in to separate the groups," he said.

No injuries were reported, Estevez said.

The three protesters were arrested on suspicion of attempting to incite a riot, Estevez said. All will be cited and released, he said.

Law enforcement authorities in California and other states have warned about the potential for violence since the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade in June. The following month, far-right groups the Proud Boys and AmericanMade Patriots held antiabortion demonstrations in Santa Monica that were met with counter-demonstrations by abortion rights advocates.

