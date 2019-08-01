Three arms to pick up ASAP in fantasy baseball leagues

With the MLB Trade Deadline behind us, Dalton Del Don examines the state of pitching in the league and offers up three SP suggestions to add off the waiver wire.

First up, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias. Urias has been given a chance to start now with Ross Stripling dealing with injury. Now, don’t let his brief, recent start at Coors fool you — he would be a must-add if he stays in this rotation. After shoulder surgery, Urias is throwing harder than ever, and he’s available in nearly 65% of leagues.

Next is Griffin Canning, rookie pitcher for the Angels. His ERA might lead fantasy gamers to look away, but his 1.20 WHIP is more indicative of his skills. He has more Ks than innings pitched this season, which is always a plus in fantasy. Canning might not have the crazy ceiling of other pitching prospects, but Dalton thinks he should be owned in all fantasy leagues.

Finally, we have the impressive Zac Gallen — we’ve mentioned him before. Now a member of the D-backs, Gallen delivered an admirable performance against the Twins in his last start. The rookie posted video-game numbers in Triple-A and should now finally get some wins tied to a better offense than the Marlins’. Somehow, though, he’s still available in two-thirds of Yahoo leagues.

