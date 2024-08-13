Three areas of concern that Hansi Flick must address at Barcelona after AS Monaco loss

The Joan Gamper Trophy is Barcelona’s traditional curtain-raiser ahead of the new season and is played against a hand-picked opponent selected by the administration.

Of the 25 Joan Gamper clashes Barcelona have played in the 21st century, the Blaugrana had only lost twice ahead of last night. Playing against AS Monaco yesterday, they slumped to one of the worst defeats in the history of the Joan Gamper Trophy.

To lose a pre-season friendly is not abnormal, but to be defaced in a game that is supposed to serve as a curtain-raiser to home fans does not leave a good image, especially on the new management.

Barça Universal brings you three areas of concern that Hansi Flick must address after the 3-0 defeat to AS Monaco with the season opener against Valencia only a few days away.

The striker question

Underwhelming. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski’s output has remained a matter of concern of late despite the striker constantly suggesting that he is physically fit.

The veteran’s movements on the field are no longer as threatening as they were even in his first season at the club, and the lack of it takes him out of the buildup equation more often than not.

Moreover, Lewandowski is no longer the same in the face of goal with his killer instinct not as spontaneous and decisive as before.

If his performance last night is anything to go by, Flick has a serious dilemma on his hands. Given his history working with the player, it is clear that he sees the Pole as a starter.

Yet, it may well be in the team’s best interests to sideline the veteran and pave the way for younger names like Pau Victor who have impressed whenever given the chance.

Poor goalkeeping

Captain off to a shaky start. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

From delivering the first captain’s speech ahead of kickoff to producing a sub-par performance on the field, Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s evening was far from perfect.

As the Blaugrana approach the doorstep of a new season, it is almost bizarre that Ter Stegen is the team’s captain. While it is indeed deserved from an experience point of view, he is one of the team’s more replaceable and saleable players.

Hansi Flick trusts the German star and will count on him for the upcoming season. The 32-year-old, concurrently, has the responsibility on his shoulders to step up and impress under pressure.

Last night, Ter Stegen was simply poor between the sticks. While he was not responsible for any of the goals conceded, his efforts in attempting to make saves did not appear convincing by any measure.

In the second goal conceded, the German shot-stopper was rooted to the ground and barely made an attempt to block the ball from crashing into the net. Monaco’s third goal followed a similar storyline as Ter Stegen’s dive to the right was simply unconvincing.

Shaky defence

Not good enough defensively. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

If one department sorely disappointed during the Joan Gamper clash, it was the defence. After all, Monaco’s win was not down to their effective attacks but Barcelona’s shambolic defence.

Inigo Martinez was simply awful against the French side, and his partnership with Sergi Dominguez was cut time and time again by Monaco’s attack in the second half.

Lamine Camara’s opener was simply a gift as the defender was caught completely lost and the Monaco star stole the ball to create a 1v1 situation.

The Martinez-Dominguez partnership was swiftly cut once more six minutes later, this time with a well-worked ball that could well have been intercepted if the defenders were in their lines.

All eyes will now be on the new manager to see how he manages the central defence. Will Pau Cubarsi return in time to face Valencia? Will Andreas Christensen be the first-choice centre-back? Or will Jules Kounde be called back to play at CB?

There are many questions for Flick to answer.