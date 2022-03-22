Three new area codes to roll out in Quebec next fall

Quebec will be getting some new area codes this fall, including the 263 area code for Montreal. (Tony Davis/CBC - image credit)

Starting this fall, Quebec will be getting three new area codes, providing more options for phone numbers for residents in in the Montreal area, as well as in central and western Quebec.

Last November, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced that the 263 area code would be made available for the Montreal region, in addition to the existing codes, 514 and 438.

The 263 area code will be rolling out as of Oct. 22, 2022, as will 354, which will the new code for regions that now use the area codes 450 and 579.

There will also be the 468 area code which will be designated for areas served by 819 and 873.

In a statement, Lucie Papineau-Pugliese, a spokesperson for the Telecommunications Alliance, said the new area codes will allow for the creation of millions of additional phone numbers without affecting existing numbers.

The new area codes will also not affect the process for dialling long-distance numbers or special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911.

The 514 area code for the Montreal region was introduced in 1947. The 819 area code was rolled out in 1957.

The 450 area code was introduced in 1998, to serve areas on the outskirts of Montreal.