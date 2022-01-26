Three Alberta government workers injured in helicopter crash: union

·1 min read

EDMONTON — The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says three of its members were in a helicopter crash on the weekend.

The union says the workers, who are employed by Alberta Environment and Parks, were doing aerial surveys to count deer and moose as part of wildlife management.

It says all three workers were sent to Edmonton hospitals.

On Monday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a Bell 206B helicopter crashed near Camrose on Sunday.

The agency said a pilot and three passengers were on board and it was investigating the cause of the crash.

Alberta Environment and Parks was not immediately available for comment.

The union said it expects the ministry to renew its focus on workplace safety.

“Workers need to know that their employer is doing everything to stop tragedies before they occur,” said Bonnie Gostola, union vice-president.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press

