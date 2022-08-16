Threats toward FBI, law enforcement were already on the rise. Then came Mar-a-Lago

Will Carless, USA TODAY
·7 min read

In Ohio last week, a man attacked an FBI office with an AR-15 rifle and a nail gun, before a police standoff that left him shot and killed. He had previously posted “Kill F.B.I on sight,” on the social media site Truth Social.

In Pittsburgh, a man appeared in court Monday, charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law officers. "I am going to [expletive] slaughter you," he allegedly wrote on the extremist social media site Gab a few days ago, according to a federal complaint.

Over the weekend, a handful of armed protesters gathered outside the FBI office in downtown Phoenix, while another group staked out the FBI office in Midland, Texas. Meanwhile, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning of heightened security risks against their agents.

Even before the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Trump supporters on the far-right, who had spent a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection quietly stewing, began ramping up threats.

“It’s crazy,” FBI chief Christopher Wray told Wray the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month, describing an array of domestic grievances that have turned violent, including attacks on law enforcement.

For subscribers: 'Kill FBI on sight': Truth Social reveals the final days of the Cincinnati attacker

But since Trump announced last week that the FBI had raided him, across the internet, researchers and experts on extremism have seen a significant spike in violent and hateful rhetoric directed towards the federal government in general and the FBI specifically.

Both online and in-real-life, animosity toward the feds is at a level not seen in decades, several experts told USA TODAY. Given the potentially limitless reach of internet pundits, whose message can connect with even one lone person prone to violence, they worry the possibility of attacks will only increase.

“We haven’t seen this level of real mobilization to potential violence since the mid-90s,” said Javed Ali, associate professor of practice at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan and a former senior counterterrorism official at DHS. “This is really disturbing, and I know firsthand from my colleagues back at the FBI that they’re taking this as seriously as they should be — it’s very upsetting to them.”

More: Trump calls DOJ probe a 'hoax'; experts, citing the Espionage Act, have a grimmer assessment

More: What makes information 'classified'? Who has the power to declassify it? Answers here.

Echoes of the 1990s

The early- to mid-1990s saw violence and angry rhetoric directed at the federal government following two tragic events: The botched raid of the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, and a standoff and shooting between federal agents and the Weaver family at Ruby Ridge in Idaho.

These two events, which still inspire domestic extremists today, helped fuel  an anti-government movement that culminated in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995 — the most deadly domestic terrorism incident in American history.

In this April 24, 1995 photo, an Oklahoma City police car decorated with the words, &quot;We will never forget&quot; and a small American flag sits near the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The American terrorist who set the blast killed 168 people, including 19 children.
In this April 24, 1995 photo, an Oklahoma City police car decorated with the words, "We will never forget" and a small American flag sits near the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The American terrorist who set the blast killed 168 people, including 19 children.

The Mar-a-Lago search, and the corresponding investigation of Trump, is being viewed as a similar overreach or abuse by the federal government by supporters of the former president, said Carla Hill, Director of Investigative Research at the Anti Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

“It's clear that some view the warrant at Mar-a-Lago as a call to arms,” Hill said.

Hill, whose team monitors extremist activity on the internet and elsewhere, said anti-law enforcement rhetoric increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during lockdown periods.

A movement that was previously largely pro-law enforcement has gradually turned against all forms of authority, but saves its worst vitriol for the federal government, Hill said.

Fueling this shift are conspiracy theories spread on social media and by conservative media pundits on Fox News and elsewhere that reach audiences in the millions. Hill said what concerns her most about the current climate is how ideas once considered extreme and fringe have been readily embraced by large swaths of the country.

“When you have mainstream people kind of feeding that rhetoric, the extremists really focus on that, and see it as validation, and I think that's dangerous,” Hill said. “The mainstreaming of that sort of rhetoric, even though it's not as explicit, it turns explicit online. As we saw in the attack on Cincinnati, not all that rhetoric is hollow in nature — they mean it.”

More: The extremist watchers: How a network of researchers is searching for the next hate-fueled attack

More: What is extremism? Does it include far-left? Far-right? Choosing a definition is fraught.

An armed man attempted to attack the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. He fled and later died after a standoff with law enforcement.
An armed man attempted to attack the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. He fled and later died after a standoff with law enforcement.

A threat that never went away

The animosity toward the FBI and the federal government from the far right is nothing new, it’s just a reversion to the mean, said Michael German, a former FBI special agent and a fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty and National Security Program.

Before Trump was elected in 2016, most domestic extremists were virulently anti-government, German said. Throughout the Trump presidency, there existed an uneasy relationship between the far-right and the president, whom many domestic extremists saw as being largely on their side in the broader culture wars, he said.

Some on the far right also saw Trump’s vilification of anti-fascist activists and Black Lives Matter protestors as further endorsement and protection from Trump and federal law enforcement, German said.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally near his home at Mar-A-Lago on August 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally near his home at Mar-A-Lago on August 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida.

“They were primed to enjoy a halo of protection as long as they were targeting enemies that Trump designated,” he said. “For many of these people, they feel that they're actually authorized to engage in this violence, and they're conditioned to believe it, because they engaged in it in public, in front of police officers.”

Jan. 6, and Trump’s loss in the election, changed how extremists view their relationship with law enforcement.

Investigations of violent domestic extremists have more than doubled since the spring of 2020, Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Aug. 4. Meanwhile, Trump supporters on the far-right have cried foul, claiming they’re being unfairly targeted by a politically motivated deep state.

To extremists, German said, this the Mar-a-Lago search looks like evidence that federal law enforcement has turned its focus not just on them, but also on their leader, German said.

“They're looking at a world where, if Trump isn't put back in power, they're going to be criminals. and if Trump is put back in power, they're going to be the heroes who saved the day,” he said.

More: Read the FBI's search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property

Hindering law enforcement

Ali said one of the most troubling things about the growing threat to the FBI is that it puts a crucial investigative agency on the defensive, hindering its work.

“This is completely outrageous, and it hurts national security,” said Ali, who also spent 11 years as the FBI’s Senior intelligence officer for counterterrorism under former Presidents Barack Obama and Trump. “If the FBI now has to go into a defensive posture to protect its own staff and employees, how can it execute its mission to keep us all safe?”

Ali said it is, of course, important for federal agencies to be held accountable when they overstep their authority, but he said the Mar-a-Lago search appears to have been planned and executed carefully and lawfully.

That everyone from conservative members of Congress to Fox News personalities to extremists on social media is spreading conspiracy theories about the search shows how divided the country is, and how dangerous that rhetoric can become, he said.

“It's deplorable, and it should stop, and cooler heads need to prevail,” Ali said. “My hope is that the people who have made those statements realize the consequences of what they're doing, but God forbid, if FBI personnel are attacked, or killed, or badly hurt, you could lay the blame at some of these folks, and they're going to have to look at themselves in the mirror.”

Kevin Johnson of USA TODAY contributed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After Mar-a-Lago search, law enforcement threats highest in decades

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu