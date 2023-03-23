Threats, online intimidation resulting in postponement of Drag Storytime treated as suspected hate-motivated incidents — NPD

Nelson Police said Tuesday the department is stepping up investigations following the recent postponement of the 'Drag Storytime Children’s Program' at the Nelson Library on Saturday, March 11.

The program was cancelled by organizers before the event was schedule to happen after staff and storytellers received threats and online intimidation.

Nelson Police said in a media release that there are several ongoing investigations related to incidents that occurred on or about March 11, and all these investigations are being treated as suspected hate-motivated incidents.

“The Nelson Police Department takes a proactive stance against hate crimes and is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all community members,” Nelson Police said in the emailed statement. “We are dedicated to addressing bias-motivated incidents in our community.

“We will work closely with community organizations, stakeholders, and victims of hate to ensure that everyone is treated with respect, dignity and fairness.”

There is an obligation to respond appropriately and effectively to such incidents, the NPD statement read.

“(NPD) will investigate any reports of bias-motivated incidents thoroughly and take appropriate action.”

Police officers will work with Crown prosecutors to determine the most appropriate charges, and that investigations support all elements of the offence to ensure a successful prosecution.

“We understand this situation has caused distress to many in our community, and we want you to know that we take these matters seriously,” the statement read. “We ask for your patience as we work diligently to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.”

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily