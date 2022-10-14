Threats made against Russian Orthodox church in Calgary leads to charges

Police said a man called staff multiple times at the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church, located in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue N.E., and made threats toward staff and the church congregation. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

Threats made toward staff and congregants of a Russian Orthodox church has led Calgary police to lay charges for what they are calling "hate-motivated" crimes.

Police said a man called staff multiple times Tuesday evening at the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church, in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue N.E., and made threats toward staff and the church congregation.

"As it is believed the church was targeted because of its Russian heritage, this incident has been deemed a hate-motivated crime," police said in a release Thursday.

Police said officers received four additional reports of threats and harassment against Russian Calgarians on Tuesday, which investigators believe are all related.

A Calgary man has been charged with five counts of criminal harassment. All five of the reported incidents have been deemed hate-motivated crimes.

"We would like to make it clear that hate-motivated crimes of any kind will not be tolerated in our city," said Const. Matt Messenger in a statement.

"Uttering threats and harassing individuals based on their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, language, mental or physical ability, sex, age, or any other similar factor are considered criminal offences.

"We take these incidents seriously and recognize hate-motivated crimes have negative impacts on victims, and, in these cases, have left victims feeling unsafe."

The same church was the target of vandalism last February, two days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Someone put red paint on its front doors.