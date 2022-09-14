Threats against Texas schools terrify parents, heighten safety concerns in Fort Worth

Isaac Windes
·7 min read
Eric Gay/AP

Parents are keeping their children out of school and districts are on high alert this week after threats were made against at least 12 school districts across Texas, leading to multiple arrests and classes being canceled.

The startling spate of threats, made via phone and social media, come just months after a mass shooting in Uvalde sparked statewide debates on school safety, mental health and gun control. The threats also come the same week the Texas School Safety Center began conducting random safety audits at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott, to ensure exterior school doors were properly locked and secured.

In videos circulating on social media, armed law enforcement officers were seen Tuesday entering classrooms in Houston, where students raised their hands and hid under desks. A similar situation unfolded in Waco, though the searches ultimately found no danger. Disruptions continued Wednesday, with classes in Thorndale schools being canceled as a result of threats and police investigating threats against schools in Amarillo and Aldine. Threats in Dallas and Fort Worth earlier this week also were found to be false alarms, although increased police presence was added as a precaution.

While the quick investigations have led to suspects being arrested or threats found to be illegitimate, the incidents are taking their toll, with shock and fear disrupting classes just six weeks into the school year, advocates and parents say.

Some parents, like Jes McFarlain, who has a child who attends speech classes at the Azle pre-K program, are considering removing their children from school over concerns about lack of communication and safety.

Azle parents upset over threat communication

Authorities in Azle were made aware of threatening messages and separate posts that mentioned Azle High School on Sunday night. The investigation began and continued through the day Monday, ending in the arrest of a former student Monday night, police say. A video of weapons and additional threats were also brought to the attention of the district Monday morning, according to an Azle schools spokesperson.

The district notified parents of the high school students Monday morning, with several updates going up throughout the day. But parents at the pre-K program, which is on the same property as the high school, were never notified, according to McFarlain. Instead, those parents found out from other parents and social media.

“My child’s teacher didn’t even know,” McFarlain said.

A spokesperson for Azle schools said that all parents should have been notified by Monday afternoon and evening and that all principals were forwarded a copy of the original email.

The episode startled the mother, who said she did not send her child to school Wednesday and is weighing her options for the future.

“You think the redneck, podunk town would at the very least on the heels of Uvalde respond in force with security protocols for our children,” McFarlain told the Star-Telegram. “They failed, and not only did they fail, they are trying to gaslight us and tell us that it wasn’t as bad as it seems because they caught him. This time they caught him, and thank God he wasn’t closer.”

Other parents shared concerns on the district’s Facebook page about not knowing about the threats before sending their children to school Monday and some said they hadn’t been notified at all.

Volley of threats put communities on edge

Steven Poole, the executive director of the United Educators Association, said that even one instance of a threat being made against a school can impact an entire community.

“Every time there’s a report of a threat, it puts people on edge, not just people in the school, but parents in the community and surrounding the schools, too,” Poole said Wednesday. “So what we saw in Houston and Waco yesterday, still puts people in North Texas on edge.”

Zeph Capo, the president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers, said the threats in Houston were against a school in his neighborhood. In that case, rumors were spreading that 10 students had been killed.

“My heart sank to my knees when I heard this,” Capo said. “It’s bad enough that we are concerned and wondering, like, who it’s going to happen to next, but it’s a whole new level of concern, when you hear it’s that actual school that’s in your neighborhood.”

Capo said that beyond the immediate disruptions when classes are paused or canceled, the threats leave students and parents in a state of fear.

“I listened to the parents, I listened to some of those students and it completely disrupts their education,” he said. “Whatever they learned yesterday, I’m sure it was all forgotten and out the window by the time this all happened, and probably will, at minimum consume the rest of the week, with the potential that like, the PTSD, the after effects of this happening will completely have people on edge for I don’t know how long.”

Safety audits begin this week

The threats come as new safety audits, mandated by Abbott, begin at random.

The Texas School Safety Center, a clearinghouse for information and training about school safety formed shortly after Columbine, has amplified its role in ensuring schools are complying with state laws intended to keep campuses secure in the months since the shooting in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.

This summer, Executive Director Kathy Martinez-Prather said districts were expected to schedule drills for the year, review their multi-hazard emergency plans and active threat plans and identify gaps and deficiencies.

“One of the things that also came out of this is the governor charged the Texas School Safety Center, with now conducting intruder detection audits over the course of this next school year across our Texas schools — that includes charter school districts,” she said.

When the audits occur, Martinez-Prather stressed that the superintendent and local law enforcement will be notified and that the plain-clothed auditor will not be simulating an actual intrusion.

“We’re not telling you what date and time or what campus we’re coming to, but we are calling at the beginning of the month letting them know we’re going to be out at some of your campuses this month doing this work,” she said. “In addition, we are not simulating an intrusion, want to be very clear about that.”

Parents concerned about doors, gun control

As the audits begin, Fort Worth parents are sharing stories about unsecured doors leading to possible security situations. Hollie Plemons, who pulled her children out of Fort Worth ISD schools and regularly questions the district at board meetings, heard from one parent that an unsecured door was accessed by a homeless man who gained access to a school.

“She is deeply concerned that homeless men are entering the building due to doors being unlocked,” Plemons said in an email to a board trustee on Sept. 12. “I have discussed the broken door locks multiple times at board meetings & in private conversations with trustees & admins yet here we are still dealing with broken door locks.”

A spokesperson for Fort Worth ISD said that all doors have been checked across the district, a self-audit that was required by the state to be completed by Sept. 1

In an email to Plemons reviewed by the Star-Telegram, district officials acknowledged issues that allowed a person who is experiencing homelessness to access a campus and vowed to fix the problem. They also said parents were not notified, and should have been.

Plemons said parents who are still concerned should check whether doors are locked when they drop their kids off at school and if they aren’t “don’t leave them.”

“This is a basic form of security, just lock the door,” she told the Star-Telegram.

Jason Amon, another Fort Worth parent, said the responsibility for school safety extends beyond the district.

“I have every confidence that our school administration is doing what it can to try to keep our kids safe,” he said in a statement. “But in a society where it’s sometimes easier to get an assault weapon than it is mental healthcare, their powers are limited. I believe that accountability lies with the politicians who have failed to pass common-sense gun reforms, even those with broad public support.”

But as parents continue to see reports of threats, they are demanding that more be done.

“My child is 4 — he doesn’t know what active shooter protocols are,” McFarlain, the Azle mother, said. “They don’t make Kevlar vests for pre-Kers. They don’t make Kevlar backpacks for pre-Kers.”

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Ruud laments missed chances in US Open loss to Alcaraz

    NEW YORK (AP) — As chants of their last name rang out through Arthur Ashe Stadium, Casper Ruud's father proudly recorded a video of him accepting the U.S. Open runner-up trophy. “Good memory for life,” Christian Ruud said. It might have been so much better had Casper been able to win the third set when he had chances. Unable to convert two set points there, Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in his second Grand Slam final. The younger Ruud also was the runner-up at the

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Taylor Cornelius to two-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday. The deal keeps Cornelius with the CFL club through the 2024 season. "Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback," Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. "He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks." Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in