‘Threatening’ messages sent to Oxford staff over Queen portrait row

It comes after

students at the college voted to remove a portrait of the Queen

(PA Wire)" />

Staff at an Oxford College are being sent “obscene and threatening” messages in a row over a portrait of the Queen being removed, the college president said on Wednesday.

Dinah Rose QC, president of Magdalen College, called on people to pause and question whether sending abusive messages is “really the best way to show your respect for the Queen”. She also said being a student was about “sometimes provoking the older generation”.

It comes after students at the college voted to remove a portrait of the Queen from their common room, saying she is regarded as a representative of colonial rule.

A committee from the “middle common room”, used by graduate students, agreed by a substantial majority to remove the print of a 1952 photograph, and it is now being stored. Committee minutes show it was decided that “for some students depictions of the monarch and the British monarchy represent recent colonial history”.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham on Wednesday said he “does not support” the removal of the portrait, adding: “People can air their views but those kind of gestures are divisive.”

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick dismissed the row as “student union politics”.

Writing on Twitter, Rose said the middle common room does not represent the College and students’ decision to remove the picture is “their own to take, not the College’s”.

She added: “Being a student is about more than studying. It’s about exploring and debating ideas. So if you are one of the people currently sending obscene and threatening messages to the College staff, you might consider pausing, and asking yourself whether that is really the best way to show your respect for the Queen.”

Read More

Prince Harry: I did ask the Queen on Lilibet

Oxford college staff at centre of row over Queen’s portrait receive ‘threats’

What the papers say – June 9