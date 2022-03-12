Heavy weekend snow set to disrupt travel across Quebec

A late-season winter storm will pummel parts of Quebec with a formidable blanket of snow this weekend. Persistent and intense snowfall rates could make travel difficult if not downright dangerous into Saturday, with totals exceeding 20 cm in the hardest-hit towns. Mixing could create more issues across the Eastern Townships. More on the timing and impacts, below.

INTO SATURDAY: WINTER STORM INTENSIFIES, DIFFICULT TRAVEL LIKELY

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm warning for portions of the St. Lawrence valley and Eastern Townships ahead of the major winter storm’s arrival late Friday night into the day on Saturday.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” ECCC said in its warning.

Heavy snow will persist through the afternoon hours for areas along and east of the St. Lawrence River before showing signs of easing for southern sections, including Montreal, later Saturday evening.

This will be a long-duration event that will last for 18-24 hours. Persistent snow and intense snowfall rates will threaten travel across the affected areas. The heavier snowfall rates combined with gusty winds could result in reduced visibility and even dangerous whiteout conditions. Additionally, snow may change to freezing rain overnight Saturday in parts of southern and eastern Quebec.

QCSnow

We can expect between 10-15 cm across the Montreal area, with higher totals toward the north and east. Between 20-30 cm of snow is forecast for Quebec City, with similar amounts up to 30 cm expected across the Eastern Townships. Totals of 30+ cm are possible on the Gaspé Peninsula.

