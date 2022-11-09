Threat of rain forces Northwestern, other area teams, to reschedule playoff games.

Northwestern’s state playoff game has been rescheduled from Friday to Saturday.

The quick change has been prompted by the threat of rainy conditions Friday associated with tropical Storm Nicole. Weather experts say the Rock Hill region will see heavy rain on Friday.

Other schools also have rescheduled games. Here’s what the schedule now looks like:

Thursday:

Denmark-Olar at Lewisville, 6 p.m.

Chester @ Powdersville, 7 p.m.





Timberland @ Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.





Saturday:

Greenwood @ Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Check back for more updates...