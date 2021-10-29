Threat to Mountain Home Jr. High found to be not credible, class to resume Monday

The Mountain Home Police Department found a violent threat against Mountain Home Junior High School to be not credible, the school district announced in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The threat was made Thursday night, according to a Mountain Home School District Facebook post. As a result, the middle school and high school were closed Friday as a precaution because of the proximity of the two schools.

The other schools in the district were in lockdown. That lockdown was lifted immediately once police determined the situation was safe.

“They are confident in the information they have gathered that there is not a credible threat,” Mountain Home Superintendent James Gilbert wrote in a Facebook post. “... I want to thank all of you for your support in this situation and I want to thank the Mountain Home Police Department for their help and swift action in investigating the threat.”

The threat of violence was made via social media and reported to law enforcement and the school’s administration.

Classes at the junior and high school are scheduled to resume Monday.

