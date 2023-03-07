Threat Intelligence Market Size Expected to Reach USD 18.11 Billion, With 20.4% CAGR by 2030

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Threat Intelligence Market Size is projected to reach USD 18.11 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Pune,India, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Threat Intelligence Market Size stood at USD 4.24 billion in 2022 and is estimated to expand from USD 4.93 billion in 2023 to USD 18.11 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 20.4% over the projected period. The rise is due to the soaring implementation of artificial intelligence for cybersecurity.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Threat Intelligence Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.

Key Industry Development-

August 2022 – Microsoft launched the latest threat intelligence and attack surface management solutions. The new products ease the tracking of threat actors, providing a better understanding of behavior over time.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023 to 2030

Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR

20.4%

2030 Value Projection

USD 18.11 Billion

Base Year

2022

Threat Intelligence Market Size in 2022

USD 4.24 Billion

Historical Data for

2019 to 2021

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Component, Type, Deployment, Enterprise, End-User, Region


Key Takeaways-

  • Threat Intelligence Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 18.11 Billion in 2030

  • Threat intelligence provides contextual and real-world advice on cyber threats to the organization.

  • The pandemic has led to an increase in work-from-home situations, resulting in an increase in cyberattack rates.

  • The tactical portion will increase to the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

  • Threat Intelligence Market Size in North America was USD 1.94 Billion 2022

Drivers and Restraints-

Escalating Adoption of Digital Technologies to Fuel Industry Expansion

One of the key aspects fueling the threat intelligence market growth is the upsurge in the adoption of digital technologies for the purpose of data security. The coronavirus pandemic resulted in an increase in work-from-home culture, leading to an escalation in the rate of cyberattacks.

However, the industry growth could be hindered driven by the lack of trained security analysts and skilled professionals.


Regional Insights-

North America to Emerge as a Leading Region Owing to Growing Adoption of IoT Devices

The North America threat intelligence market share is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate over the study period. The rise is due to the escalating adoption of IoT devices. This is on account of the availability of appropriate infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the second-leading region over the projected period. This is being driven by the vulnerability of data and the threat of cyberattacks in economies such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and others.

Report Coverage-

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the major factors boosting the global business scenario throughout the forecast period. It also gives an insight into the significant trends powering industry expansion across various regions. The data has been provided after extensive data collation from credible sources.

Threat Intelligence Market Segments-

Solutions Segment to Register Appreciable Growth Owing to Escalated Demand for Advanced Products

By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is anticipated to depict substantial growth over the study period. This is on account of the surging adoption of a range of solutions, including security information and event management, log management, risk and compliance management, and others.

Operational Segment to Exhibit Commendable Surge Driven by Surging Demand for Data on Incoming Attacks

On the basis of type, the market has been categorized into strategic, tactical, and operational. The operational segment is estimated to register lucrative surge throughout the forecast period. The rise is due to the soaring demand for information on certain attacks.

Cloud Segment to Lead Owing to Soaring Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

By deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is slated to exhibit appreciable expansion throughout the anticipated period. The rise can be attributed to the growing use of these solutions for minimizing the attack surface.

Large Enterprises Segment to Gain Traction Due to the Advantage of Cost Reduction

By enterprise type, the market is categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is poised to record commendable growth throughout the estimated period. These solutions allow large enterprises to decrease costs.

BFSI Segment to Depict Considerable Expansion Driven by Growing Deployment of Digital Channels

Based on end-user, the market is subdivided into energy & utilities, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others (education, government, and others). Of these, the BFSI segment is estimated to exhibit notable expansion over the anticipated period.

On the basis of geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.


Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Enter into Partnership Agreements to Increase Geographical Footprint

Key industry participants are focused on the formulation and implementation of various strategic initiatives. These steps are being adopted for reinforcing the market share. Some of the initiatives comprise merger agreements, formation of alliances, and acquisitions. Other steps include the development and launch of new products.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report-

  • CrowdStrike, Inc. (U.S.)

  • AO Kaspersky Lab. (Russia)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Vmware, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Dell, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Anomali, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

  • Huawei Technologies (China)

    Canada's Manulife Financial Corp plans at least two more top-tier hires in China this month as it targets the pensions business in the fast-ageing society after taking full control of a joint venture, senior executives said. After becoming in November the first foreign financial firm to receive regulatory approval to wholly own a funds joint venture, Canada's largest insurer has shaken up the unit's management by appointing a new chairman and an interim general manager, and, for the first time, a chief operating officer. Having 100% ownership of a local unit with access to China's newly launched private pension scheme will help Manulife accelerate its plans to tap the retirement business opportunity, Paul Lorentz, CEO of Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), told Reuters in an interview last week.