Threat of festive season London Tube strike escalates

Ross Lydall
·4 min read
The threat of Tube strikes over the festive period escalated further on Friday after a union said it was “on a war footing” over threats to staff pensions.

The warning from the RMT came after it on Thursday night announced a series of weekend walkouts in the run-up to Christmas in protest at drivers being “forced” to work night shifts to relaunch the Night Tube in a fortnight.

Mayor Sadiq Khan and business groups urged union leaders to back down, saying derailing the Night Tube would damage hopes of boosting the pandemic-hit night-time economy and harm efforts to help women get home safely at night.

The RMT has ordered its members not to turn up for work for 24 hours from 4.30am on Friday November 26 on five lines – the Victoria, Central, Northern, Piccadilly and Jubilee.

The Night Tube, which was suspended at the start of the pandemic, is due to restart shortly after midnight on November 27 on the Victoria and Central lines.

Further action has been proposed on successive Friday and Saturday nights on the Victoria and Central lines.

The strike would conclude on December 18 – the last Saturday before Christmas – with a 24-hour walkout on the five lines, starting at 430am.

The RMT said “impossible and unreasonable demands” were being placed on drivers to work night shifts, as a result of Transport for London’s decision to axe 200 part-time Night Tube posts and create a single pool of drivers.

TfL said the new rotas meant drivers had to work no more than four night shifts a year.

Mr Khan said: “The unnecessary strike action threatened by RMT would delay many Londoners having another option to travel home safely at night and would hold our city back at a time when our culture and hospitality sectors have been devastated by the pandemic.”

Business organisation London First said: “Strike action in the run up to Christmas could damage economic recovery at this critical time, and mean Londoners miss out on the benefits of the return of the Night Tube.

“We urge all parties to stay at the table and continue to work together to resolve the dispute.”

The Standard has learned that strike action could escalate further as a result of TfL’s requirement, under its most recent Government bailout, to devise proposals on how to make its pension scheme “financially sustainable”.

Sir Brendan Barber, the former general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, is leading the review and his draft report is due to be handed to Ministers by December 11, the date the current TfL bailout expires.

An independent review into TfL’s finances commissioned by Mr Khan before the pandemic said the pension scheme was “expensive and unreformed”, and reforming it could save £100m a year from 2025.

Staff contribute up to five per cent of their pay to their pension pot, with TfL contributing six times the amount.

The RMT and Aslef fear TfL may look to reduce its contributions and close the final salary scheme to new employees.

Aslef train drivers have already voted 98.8 per cent in favour of walkouts if TfL tries to impose changes without consultation.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s Tube organiser, threatened “hard-hitting and sustained industrial action across London Underground” but no strike dates have been announced.

The RMT is preparing to ballot members over the threat to pensions before Christmas. Any action is likely to be co-ordinated with Aslef - effectively shutting the Underground.

“We are on a war footing on this, there is no question about it,” a RMT spokesman said. “We are up for a fight on this.”

An Aslef spokesman said: “We are not looking for a confrontation but we will defend the pensions and terms and conditions of our members. The ball is very firmly in TfL’s court.”

TfL said the review would recommend options which protect members’ accumulated benefits, were affordable in the long term and were “fair to employees, farepayers and taxpayers”.

A TfL spokeman said: “As required by the Government, an independent review of TfL’s Pension Fund has begun that is fully involving stakeholders including all of TfL’s trade unions.

“The independent pensions review has not yet conducted a considered assessment of potential available options and no conclusions have been reached.”

    Frank Schwab and Minty Bets take you through their best bets heading into the NFL weekend. What will the Seahawks look like with Russell Wilson back at the helm taking on the Packers? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ,&nbsp;CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.