The threat of extremism must be taken more seriously

Scotland Yard - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

In the aftermath of the horrifying events of 9/11 and 7/7, British governments brought new energy to tackling the domestic threat posed by terrorism and extremism. That strategy appears to have lost its way. Recent anti-Israel demonstrations on the streets of British cities have been marred by open anti-Semitism. A spike in anti-Semitic incidents more broadly has left Jewish people fearful for their safety, while Muslims have also been subjected to an increased number of hateful attacks.

It is therefore welcome that the Communities Secretary is promising renewed action to tackle the problem of extremism. The Government’s 2015 counter-extremism strategy defines extremism as “vocal or active opposition to our fundamental values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty, and respect and tolerance for different faiths and beliefs”. Yet recent British governments too often seem to have turned a blind eye to the activities of people openly hostile to those values.

Some have argued, for example, that the current law does not give police sufficient grounds to stop hateful behaviour in public. If that is the case, Parliament should urgently re-examine the relevant legislation, to ensure that extremists are not exploiting loopholes in the law.

Meanwhile, the independent Shawcross review, released in February, found that the Government’s Prevent strategy, which is meant to stop extremists from turning to terrorism, “is not doing enough to counter non-violent Islamist extremism”. Islamism is not the only kind of extremism that poses a danger to Britain today, yet Islamist terror threats currently account for an estimated 75 per cent of MI5’s caseload, according to a recent review.

The Shawcross review also pointed to a wider blindspot on anti-Semitism as a component of hateful extremism. It recommended that the system should “better address the anti-Jewish component of both Islamist and extreme Right-wing ideology”. This month, Robin Simcox, the Home Office’s Commissioner for Countering Extremism, also warned that this country has become a “permissive environment” for anti-Israel extremism and anti-Semitic views.

We can no longer look away from the consequences of this failure. We need to understand its full reach and complexity. This involves tackling not just Islamist and far-Right extremism, but also the far-Left extremism that appears to have taken root in some schools and university campuses. It will also require us to be honest about the role played by state actors, including Russia and Iran, in stirring up divisions. Extremism is an enemy of British values. It has to be tackled robustly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.