Mid-week snow could bring a flurry of travel troubles to Atlantic Canada drivers

Atlantic Canada got the first taste of the winter season with a shot or two of snowfall across parts of the region on Monday. Now, eyes are on another system for mid-week that threatens a more widespread snow.

This will be the first snowfall of the season for parts of southern Nova Scotia, including Halifax, this time around.

Drivers are being urged to plan for difficult winter travel, especially with this likely being the first dose for many motorists.

Wednesday

Low pressure will develop over the Atlantic and rapidly intensify as it tracks south of the Maritimes on Wednesday, then heading towards the Avalon Peninsula Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will put Nova Scotia and central Newfoundland in the crosshairs for accumulating wet snowfall and breezy conditions.

This forecast is naturally going to be in flux as temperatures hover around the freezing mark, and small wobbles in the track will make all the difference.

ATL wednesday conditions Oct 31 2023

Nova Scotia is up first. By Wednesday morning, snowfall creeps into the southwest, building into Halifax and east through the day. Immediate shorelines may see a rain snow mix for periods of time, limiting accumulations there. But further inland, and at higher elevations, there's a better chance for a white coating on the grass, with up to 3-5 cm possible.

Winds onshore may reach 40 km/h in the south until conditions ease Thursday.

NL snow Oct 31 2023

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate with the accumulating snow and winds, and drivers are being urged to plan ahead.

Snow and blowing snow conditions will be a bit more intense in west and central Newfoundland, beginning Wednesday evening.

Enough cold air, and the later timing of the system may lead to 10-20 cm accumulating by Thursday afternoon.

NL snow Oct 31 2023

Winds will also pick up, gusting to 60 km/h by Wednesday evening, and up to 70 km/h Thursday morning.

This will lead to periods of whiteout conditions, especially on the stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in and out of Badger.

Baron - ATL winds - Oct31.jpg

St. John's will be spared by the snow as rainfall blankets the Avalon, with 20-30 mm forecast during the event.

Gander's forecast is more difficult, being predicted as a mix of rain and snow for a good chunk of the system, but one degree colder and that could bring some heavier accumulations.

