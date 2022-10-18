'Threat alert' as China recruits British ex-military pilots to help train its armed forces

Ex-British military pilots are being recruited to train members of China's People's Liberation Army - Shutterstock

China is recruiting dozens of former British military pilots to help train its armed forces, with the Defence Intelligence service set to issue a "threat alert".

About 30 retired pilots are believed to have been lured to train members of China's People's Liberation Army, taking advantage of lucrative recruitment packages. Some of the packages being offered to ex-pilots are thought to be as much as £237,911, according to reports.

It is understood China is vying to modernise its military, emulating Nato standards, with a specific focus on fast-jet tactics, techniques and procedures.

"It is a lucrative package that is being offered to people," a western official told the BBC. "Money is a strong motivator."

The Defence Intelligence service is issuing a threat alert, to warn ex-military pilots against working for the Chinese military.

Former pilots are not banned from training Chinese armed forces, but officials are taking steps to mitigate the risks of such schemes by issuing the alert.

J-15 fighter jets on China's operational aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, during a drill at sea in 2018 - AFP

There is no evidence so far that suggests any former pilots have broken the Official Secrets Act or committed a criminal offence. Although, some officials fear the training could threaten national security.

According to officials, the former pilots were being recruited through third-party head-hunters, including a flying academy based in South Africa.

Some of the retired pilots are understood to be aged in their late fifties and left the military some time ago. The recruits include former RAF pilots, as well as other military personnel.

Head-hunters first began recruiting the former pilots in 2019, but the recruitment process is said to have ramped up since the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel in the People’s Republic of China,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence told reporters.