'THR' Uncovers Explosive Hidden Truths About Gerry Turner's Dating History, and His Ex Is Speaking Out

The Hollywood Reporter has dropped a pretty!!! expose on The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, alleging that what we see on the show about his dating history isn't the whole truth. While the show portrays Gerry as someone who hadn't been in a significant relationship following the tragic passing of his wife, THR spoke to Gerry's ex, who claims that's not the case.

The outlet reports that Gerry dated a woman who asked not to be named (they refer to her as "Carolyn") after the show, and they were together for three years—even living together.

In texts viewed by THR (that Gerry sent "less than three months after Toni’s death"), he allegedly wrote, “Damn, I go to bed at night thinking of you and wake up in the morning thinking of you.” (He told Leslie on The Golden Bachelor "I have to have you with my morning coffee, I have to have you when I go to bed at night …")

Gerry also allegedly told Carolyn, “You are the right woman for me. No need to look further.” But things between them ended when Gerry uninvited her to a reunion after she put on weight in 2019, allegedly saying, “I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that."

Per THR, while packing during the breakup, "She says she was so frazzled that she fell down the stairs, requiring a trip to the ER and foot surgery the following day" and Gerry "accused her of using the fall as an excuse to prolong her stay and suggested that she was planning to sue him for causing the injury."

Read the full THR story this way.

