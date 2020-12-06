Thousands without power after night of snow, high winds and heavy rain

Thousands of people are without power in New Brunswick after a night of snow, high winds and heavy rain.

More than 14,000 NB Power customers did not have electricity as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

Most of the outages are in the Fredericton region, within the Central York Sunbury area. Many customers in the Victoria Madawaska area are also without power.

Almost 30,000 homes were without electricity overnight but power was restored to many of them in the early morning hours.

The weather also caused poor driving conditions. Yesterday evening RCMP closed the Trans-Canada Highway near the community of Hay Settlement for about 4 hours beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Environment Canada says the poor weather conditions will continue into Sunday, with rainfall, snowfall and wind warnings in effect across the province.