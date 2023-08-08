At least two killed, thousands of flights cancelled and 1.1 million without electricity in eastern US storms

At least two people died, thousands of flights were cancelled and over 1.1 million residents were left without electricity as storms swept across the Washington DC area late Monday afternoon and evening,

The nation’s capital was on high alert as powerful storms unleashing winds up to 60mph in a few locations brought strong winds and rains, toppling trees and triggering power outages.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado watch for the greater DC area, lasting until 9pm but so far no tornadoes had been confirmed in the region.

One of the two victims of the extreme weather was a 15-year-old boy in Anderson, South Carolina, who was killed when a tree fell on him as he got out of a car at his grandparents’ house, according to the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.

The second victim was a 28-year-old man in Florence, Alabama, who was struck by lightning, WAAY-TV reported quoting police.

By Monday night, more than 2,600 flights were cancelled and nearly 7,900 delayed, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

Many cancellations were at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which was digging out from disruptions caused by Sunday’s storms.

The flight disruptions also impacted president Joe Biden’s four-day trip to Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah as the White House pushed his flight up by 90 minutes. While the first lady Jill Biden’s back-to-school cybersecurity event was also cancelled.

Federal office workers were sent home early out of caution, while concertgoers at Nationals Park sheltered under eaves to wait out the rain.

The storms postponed a Major League Baseball game between the Phillies and the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia, and in Maryland.

“This does look to be one of the most impactful severe weather events across the Mid-Atlantic that we have had in some time,” NWS meteorologist Chris Strong said in a Facebook live briefing.

“Have yourself in a strong shelter. Be at home or be at work,” Mr Strong advised people.

The NWS issued a flash flood warning into Tuesday after 4 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

Flash Flood Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA and Alexandria VA until 2:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/UAoqRDjXfz — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 8, 2023

The storms caused dramatic images like dark clouds about the Capitol and Washington Monument.

“It’s like the Fourth of July with lightning strikes popping off in every direction,” NBC4 photographer Nick Leimbach said of conditions in Northern Virginia around 5.30 local time.

People battling storm conditions in Washington DC on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

By early evening, more than 1.1 million customers were without power across Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia – all states along the storm system’s path, according to poweroutage.us.

The Knoxville Utilities Board tweeted that the damage across its service area in Tennessee was “widespread and extensive” and will likely take several days to repair.

As of 7.45pm, about 1,800 people were without power in Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, while 40,000 lacked electricity in Carroll County, per the Post. Meanwhile, in Virginia, 12,500 were without power and in Loudoun County and 20,000 suffered outages in Fairfax County.

“We saw the clouds coming and could hear a rumbling in the distance,” Tom Tomovich, whose home was damaged, told The Associated Press.

“We went into the house and we were on the first floor, and before we could blink an eye the winds just came right through the back of our house.”

Overnight some areas continue to witness showers and lightnings. The inclement weather in Washington was part of a series of storms battering the East Coast.