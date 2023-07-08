Thousands without power in Charlotte after severe storms with potential 60 mph winds

Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte lost power during a severe storm Saturday with the potential for 50-60 mph winds and quarter-size hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rains prompted a flash-flood warning for Charlotte and Pineville until 4:30 p.m.

“Move immediately to higher ground!” NWS meteorologists in the Greer, South Carolina, office said on Twitter. “Avoid walking or driving through flood waters!”

Duke Energy said it could take until 8:15 p.m. to restore electricity to all areas.

About 4,000 of the outages were reported from Queens Road East in Myers Park southeast along Providence Road to past Fairview Road, according to the Duke Energy map.

Nearly 600 other homes and businesses were in Chantilly and other neighborhoods near Plaza Midwood, the map showed.

A Chantilly resident sent The Charlotte Observer a video clip of a heavy, unrelenting rain dump outside her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.