1,000 without power in Calgary's northwest after car hits street light

Thousands of Calgarians are without power in the city's northwest, an Enmax spokesperson said Thursday. Power is expected to return after 9:30 p.m.

More than 1,100 people were without power in Calgary's northwest Varsity neighborhood after a car struck a street lamp in the area.

An Enmax spokesperson said the outage was caused by a vehicle striking a street light pole at approximately 5:45 p.m, and power to that area is not expected to be restored until between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The street light toppled into the hydro lines causing the outage.

"At the moment we do have a crew on site to safely restore power as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the incident happened near Shaganappi Trail and Varsity Drive N.W.

Those without power and looking for updates can check Enmax's outage map, the spokesperson said.

Calgary police said no one in the vehicle was injured.