Thousands without power after B.C. storm, snow forecast for Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Tens of thousands of homes remained without power heading into Saturday evening after fierce storms with strong winds toppled trees and brought down power lines throughout southern British Columbia the night before.

The BC Hydro website showed power being restored on an ongoing basis, though as of 4 p.m., more than 56,000 customers were still in the dark between Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast, with a handful of additional outages in the northern, central and southern Interior regions.

The Crown utility said the storm affected about 330,000 customers, with Surrey, Victoria, Nanaimo, Qualicum and Parksville among the hardest-hit areas.

BC Hydro said the powerful winds knocked down trees and branches already weakened by a drought that stretched well into the fall, and crews began working throughout the night to repair damaged power lines and hydro poles.

Due to what the utility describes as "extensive damage," it said some of the cleanup work will likely continue into Sunday, especially for customers in remote areas.

Some crews may have to contend with an added challenge, as Environment Canada warns parts of Metro Vancouver could see some wet snow, while parts of Howe Sound could see up to 15 centimetres before the snow is expected to mix with rain by the end of the weekend.

In Metro Vancouver, areas near sea level may see some flakes, but any accumulation is expected to start at 100 metres of elevation, the weather office noted.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Chilcotin region, where 10 to 20 centimetres are expected before flurries ease Sunday night.

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings Friday evening, forecasting gusts of up to 90 km/h, but they were lifted overnight.

A photo posted to BC Hydro's Twitter page shows a tree uprooted in Vancouver, its trunk and branches blocking a residential street.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.

