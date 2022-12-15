Thousands of unedited government JFK assassination files released

Kennedy was shot by a sniper during a visit to Dallas, Texas, in 1963

The White House has ordered the release of thousands of documents on the murder of US President John F Kennedy in full for the first time.

With the publication of some 13,173 files online, the White House said more than 97% of records in the collection were now publicly available.

No huge revelations are expected from the papers, but historians hope to learn more about the alleged assassin.

Kennedy was shot during a visit to Dallas, Texas, on 22 November 1963.

A 1992 law required the government to release all documents on the assassination by October 2017.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorising the latest disclosure.

But he said some files would be kept under wraps until June 2023 to protect against possible "identifiable harm".

A US inquiry in 1964 found that Kennedy was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, a US citizen who had previously lived in the Soviet Union, and that he acted alone.

JFK's death spawned decades of conspiracy theories, but on Thursday the CIA said the US spy agency had "never engaged" Oswald, and did not withhold information about him from US investigators.

Long-time JFK academics and theorists have hoped the latest release would reveal more information about Oswald's activities in Mexico City, where he met a Soviet KGB officer in October 1963.

In its latest statement, the CIA said that all information held by the agency relating to his trip to Mexico City had previously been released, adding: "There is no new information on this topic in the 2022 release."

The White House said the release of the files would provide the public with greater understanding of the investigation into the assassination.

President Biden wrote in his order that "agencies have undertaken a comprehensive effort to review the full set of almost 16,000 records that had previously been released in redacted form and determined that more than 70 percent of those records may now be released in full".

The "significant disclosure" would provide the US public with "greater insight and understanding of the government's investigation into this tragic event in American history", his order added.

The Trump administration released thousands of pages over the course of his presidency, but withheld others on the basis of national security, despite the 1992 law forcing the release all the information by 2017.

In October 2021, Mr Biden released around 1,500 documents, but said he was keeping others sealed to "protect against identifiable harm to the military defence, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations".

In the latest release, Mr Biden said that federal agencies "have identified a limited number of records containing information for continued postponement of public disclosure".

The 1964 Warren Commission inquiry concluded that Oswald was the lone assassin. He was killed in the basement of the Dallas police headquarters two days after his arrest.