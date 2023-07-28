Thousands unable to access childcare funds after £15m payments blunder

Childcare

Thousands of families were unable to access funds to pay child care bills after a £15m payments blunder led to a mass freeze of accounts.

More than 8,000 parents received hundreds of pounds in extra tax-free child care top up payments in their tax-free childcare accounts in February.

The accounts, administered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), were due to be paid approximately £3.1m in government support, but were instead paid £18.6m.

An error meant families expecting payments of £100 received the payment alongside five identical duplicate payments and instead received £600.

In total, 8,120 accounts were affected by the overpayments. Some 190 account holders transferred overpaid monies totalling £238,000 into bank accounts before NS&I suspended accounts.

Temporary blocks were implemented to prevent further withdrawals while the issue was addressed, meaning parents could not pay for childcare from the accounts.

Neil Leitch, CEO of the Early Years Alliance, said it was “unacceptable” that parents’ accounts used to fund nursery places had been blocked.

Affected parents were sent an email advising them that the account blocks would not be removed while an NS&I team worked on a fix.

More than 150 parents were forced to contact the administrators to make urgent payments to childcare providers in order to keep their child’s place.

Four of the team of six full-time staff who worked to unblock the accounts required “very challenging” extra training in order to handle complex cases, internal documents on the episode seen by this newspaper showed.

Remediation of the accounts involved began on February 28 but by April 20, 38 accounts were still blocked. More than 70 of the accounts which had been unfrozen continued to experience trouble sending payments.

The matter was referred to the spending watchdog the National Audit Office on May 3. A report showed NS&I and HM Revenue & Customs, which leads the tax-free childcare scheme, hold the third-party payments operator responsible for the error and are seeking losses from the company.

Story continues

The scheme allows parents of children under 12 – or under 17, if the child has a disability – to put money into an online account to pay for childcare.

For each £80 saved, the Government will top up the pot by £20, and parents can save up to £10,000 in the account each year. Parents of children with disabilities can save up to £20,000.

An Education Committee report released earlier this week slammed the tax-free childcare scheme for being “complex and underused” and called for a fundamental review.

Megan Jarvie, of Coram Family and Childcare, a charity, said both parents and childcare providers found the system onerous and hard to navigate.

She said: “Mistakes like these do not help families to build faith in the system.”

NS&I says it has worked closely with HMRC and its banking partner to resolve

the issue, adding all impacted accounts had been remediated and additional controls have been deployed to enable it to detect similar errors in the future.

HMRC was approached for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.