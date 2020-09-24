Thousands of traditional retail jobs 'unviable', Next boss warns

The boss of one of the UK's most successful and resilient High Street chains has told the BBC that hundreds of thousands of traditional retail jobs may not survive in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Lord Wolfson, who runs clothing firm Next, said there was a clear threat to thousands of jobs, which are now "unviable" because the lockdown has triggered a permanent shift to online shopping.

"I wouldn't want to underestimate the difficulty that is going to cause a lot of people who work in retail, I think it's going to be very uncomfortable," he said.

His comments came just hours after the chancellor announced a new Job Support Scheme that would see the government top up the pay of people unable to work full time.

But the government's contribution to workers' pay will fall sharply compared with the furlough scheme. Under furlough, it initially paid 80% of a monthly wage up to £2,500 - under the new scheme this will drop to 22%.

"We don't think we need it," Lord Wolfson said. "But we think there are other sectors that desperately will."

And while he welcomed the chancellor's announcement, he said it was important that businesses eventually learn to live without government support.

"It seems like a very sensible scheme to me," he said. "I think it's important that employers begin to pay a little bit more for the schemes and that employees get a little bit less - because otherwise I think there's a risk that our economy will just become hooked on it."

Next is considered one of the best run retail businesses in the UK and Lord Wolfson was confident that compulsory redundancies in his own business would be minimal and new jobs would be added in call centres and distribution centres.

"We think by the time it gets to the end of October, there'll be enough work through the normal build up to Christmas to employ all the people that we've currently got on furlough," he said. "We've got less than 10% of our staff on (furlough) at the moment." But he expressed fears for others.

Next's sales have proved resilient compared to its rivals, even eking out a small profit for the first half of this year, thanks to its strong online business and a strong presence in retail parks, which have regained popularity as shoppers shunned city centres and public transport.

So are city centre's doomed?

"I don't think so," Lord Wolfson said. "But I think they're going to have to change and change very radically."

He wants to see that change come from "the bottom up", driven by entrepreneurs. And he thinks that freeing up property would be good for the country, especially if the government allows people to do what they want with those sites.

"The one thing that we are desperately short of in Britain is property, we haven't got enough space to live in," he said.

The value of city centre retail property is plummeting. Many tenants have found themselves unable to pay their rent and have relied on government intervention to save them from eviction by landlords.

But Lord Wolfson says we should not be too quick to demonise landlords as their investment will be needed to create the High Streets of the future.

"If city centres and town centres are going to regenerate, it is only going to be from the investment that landlords make in those properties."

But he says the confidence of those landlords would be damaged if tenants tear up rental agreements.

