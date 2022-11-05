Thousands told to self-care at home by NHS 111 are then admitted to hospital

Lizzie Roberts




Thousands of patients who were told to self-care at home by NHS 111 were admitted to hospital after turning up on their own accord, a study reveals.

Researchers analysed more than 3.6 million calls to NHS 111 in the north east of England and linked emergency department attendances over a four-year period.

Nationally, this suggests around 2.5 million patients are turning up at A&E “unadvised” every year following a call to NHS 111, the researchers said.

More than one in 10 (11 per cent,  289,748) of the patients who were advised to self-care at home or see their GP instead attended accident and emergency (A&E) within 48 hours.

Of those, almost 90 per cent (255,931) were classed as urgent and nearly two-fifths (106,207) were subsequently admitted to hospital.

‘Many hundreds of thousands’ mis-triaged

The researchers, from the University of Sheffield, said their study suggests “many hundreds of thousands” of patients are being mis-triaged by NHS 111 every year.

It comes as the NHS is braced for one of the toughest winters on record.

The latest data shows seven million patients are now waiting to start treatment, more than 32,000 patients waited 12 hours in A&E in September, and more than 1.5 million are waiting for a test or scan.

The Telegraph previously revealed hospitals have been proactively telling patients not to come to A&E unless they are experiencing a “serious emergency”, instead directing them to NHS 111, GPs and pharmacies.

Ahead of winter, NHS England said it would “increase resilience” in its 111 and 999 services, while increasing the number of call handlers to 4,800 and 2,500, respectively.

Concerns about the winter

Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the 111 service will  “create further unnecessary problems” for the health service this winter.

“We are really concerned about where this winter is going to look like,” he told The Telegraph.

“This year, we’re going to probably have 1.2 million people spending more than 12 hours from time of registration [to admission] in emergency departments in England. [It is a] level that we have just not seen before.

“We are extremely concerned about the impending winter; it’s going to be tough.”

The University of Sheffield study “rings true with everything that we’ve always said about NHS 111”, he said.

“It is a triage tool; triage should be seen as a valuable, skilled, clinical activity. I think one of the big problems with NHS 111, the way it’s set up at the moment is it doesn’t have enough access to clinical advice.”

Previous research has shown that where you have access to a clinician, there is “more efficient” triage, he said.

Some 43.4 per cent of calls to NHS 111 in August were assessed by a clinician or clinical advisor, down from 50.8 per cent in August 2021, NHS data show.

On hold for seven minutes

Patients were left on hold for 411 seconds on average almost seven minutes in August, up from 395 seconds in July.

The PLOS ONE study used data of NHS 111 calls in the Yorkshire and Humber region between 2013 and 2017, the most recent figures available. It also included data of A&E attendances linked to the corresponding patient within 48 hours of their 111 call, and any subsequent hospital admission made up to one night after their attendance.

The majority of patients were advised to self-care, attend a pharmacy or see their GP (76.2 per cent).

Almost one in 10 (9 per cent, 42,372) of the patients who were sent an ambulance or told to attend A&E were subsequently classed as non-urgent when attending hospital, the study also found.

Concluding the study, the authors said the findings suggest 2.5 million patients who are classed by 111 as not severely ill are attending A&E unadvised  “reflecting a large amount of resource usage”.

“This raises the question of whether the current NHS 111 triaging systems are performing sufficiently accurately and confidently to ensure efficient use of NHS resources,” they said.

‘Misclassifying the urgency’

The researchers added: “Our exploration suggests there may be areas in which the NHS 111 service may be systematically misclassifying the urgency of patient healthcare issues, or those in which other healthcare services may be underperforming (e.g., short notice and out-of-hours GP services, availability of home-based care for older patients) leading to overuse of [emergency departments].

“This potentially highlights the need for a more integrated approach to balancing primary and emergency healthcare service provision.”

An NHS Digital spokesperson said nearly 20 million assessments are made through NHS 111 and its NHS Pathways triage system every year.

“Calls using NHS Pathways are managed by non-clinical specially trained health advisors who refer the patient into suitable services based on the patient’s declared health needs at the time of the call,” they said.

“The system is subject to rolling reviews by clinicians to ensure it aligns with (and its regular updates reflect) the latest clinical evidence, data, feedback and outcomes.”

