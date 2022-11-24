Thousands of teachers, lecturers and Royal Mail workers on strike

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent and Lottie Kilraine, PA
·7 min read

Picket lines were mounted outside schools, universities and Royal Mail centres on Thursday as tens of thousands of workers went on strike in worsening disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Union leaders said walkouts were being solidly supported amid a bitter war of words in the industrial unrest sweeping the country.

The general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) accused Royal Mail of subjecting its workers to a “psychological attack”.

Speaking at a picket in Camden, north London, Dave Ward told the PA news agency:  “What they’re doing is threatening our people every day. If they leave behind mail because they can’t complete it in their normal work time, they’re being threatened with the sack.

“They’re been pushed around to this delivery, that delivery, they’re being refused overtime when there’s mail in the office. They won’t pay out overtime for our people.

“They’d rather have the quality of service failures and then they blame it on the postal workers.

Dave Ward
CWU general secretary Dave Ward speaks to the media on the picket line at the Camden Town Delivery Office in north west London (Yui Mok/PA)

“And genuinely, we’ve seen people resigning from the job because they’re sick and tired of the attacks that are going on in work.

“It’s a psychological attack.”

The union has rejected the company’s “final” offer and is pressing ahead with a series of strikes in the coming weeks, including on tomorrow’s Black Friday and on Christmas Eve.

Around 70,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) will strike on Thursday and Friday, and again on November 30, in a dispute over pay, pensions and contracts.

It will be the biggest strike of its kind, affecting an estimated 2.5 million students, with the union warning of escalated action in the new year if the row is not resolved.

Dr Graeme Millen, 32, who lives in Glasgow and is a Scottish early modern historian at the University of St Andrews, told the PA news agency that it was the first time he had been on strike and one of the main reasons behind his decision was because of the “shortcomings of insecure contracts and low pay”, which has made it difficult for working-class people like him in the profession.

“Basically you’re unable to sustain yourself in that sector unless you have a generational wealth”, he said.

“My department’s one of the top in the UK but that sort of performance comes from people like me who’ve worked on the ground level and the universities are not commensurately paying us for the work that we’re doing.

“Which is also why we’re engaging in actions short of a strike, basically because for the most part, this sector is run on goodwill, and people working out of contract.”

He added that he has seen so many colleagues get “tired, broken up and just decide to stop and we’re losing talent, we’re losing people from this sector”.

“There are far better researchers than me that are leaving because they cannot sustain this without generational wealth.

“I would not take strike action if I feel it could be avoided, but I feel like we’re at a breaking point. I’m looking at leaving the sector next year because I don’t think I can sustain it.”

Mark Graham, 42, a Professor of Internet Geography at the University of Oxford, also decided to strike because he has witnessed the “erosion” of the pay, pensions and working conditions of academics for years.

Man looking at the camera and standing with a group of people
Mark Graham on a picket line in Oxford (Mark Graham)

“Our employers don’t seem to care. The University sector is generating record incomes, and vice-chancellors take home enormous pay packets”, he told PA.

“But the rest of us are left out to dry. We are faced with an enormous real-terms pay cut, and a series of cuts to our pensions that means an average member loses a third of their retirement income. Enough is enough.”

He added that the atmosphere on the picket line in Oxford he was at, which “many hundreds” also came to, was “vibrant”, with lots of music, speeches and dancing, but also “lots of anger that our bosses have forced this upon us”.

“We want to be back inside, in the classroom, with our students.

“Our working conditions are [students’] learning conditions.

“What sort of education will faculty really be providing if we continue down this low-paid, precarious route.”

The union says lecturers and other academic staff have suffered a decade of below-inflation pay rises, with a 3% increase announced in the summer.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady joined a picket line in Manchester, telling PA that UCU members have “had enough” of falling pay, pension cuts and gig economy working conditions.

“Our members are absolutely up for this strike in huge numbers because they know what is at stake.

“Universities have £40 billion in reserves but appear to be more bothered about buildings than people.

Lecturers strike
Lecturers on the picket line outside King’s College London in a dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Around 90,000 staff are on fixed terms contracts. They want a career but are being prevented from putting down roots.”

Schoolchildren stayed at home as teachers across Scotland walked out in their first national pay strike in almost 40 years.

Every school on the Scottish mainland will be shut as thousands of teachers in the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) walked out over pay.

Royal Mail strike
Royal Mail vehicles are parked at the Tonbridge Delivery Office in Tonbridge, Kent, as members of the CWU hold a 48-hour strike (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville warned the Scottish Government’s budget is under “extreme pressure” and the 10% rise demanded is “unaffordable” after a last-ditch offer was made in a bid to avert the strike.

Raj Jethwa, chief executive of the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), said: “Despite the initial feedback from higher education (HE) institutions suggesting low and isolated impact on students, it is saddening if even a single student misses out on a lecture because of industrial action, especially when UCEA is consulting on an early start to the 2023-24 pay negotiations to address cost-of-living concerns.

“Strike action will do nothing to support students, staff or the many HE institutions working hard to avoid redundancies or maintain staffing levels.

“Our member institutions delivered the August pay uplift despite unprecedented financial challenges.

Lecturers strike
Lecturers on the picket line outside the University of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

“Although likely to be limited with such a small percentage of staff voting in favour, HE institutions are fully prepared to address the impact of this industrial action.

“Institutions are proving that they have effective mitigations in place to minimise any interruption of learning or services to students and staff. HE institutions are particularly disappointed that UCU is encouraging its members to target students who have endured so many recent disruptions.

“While these early reports are of low levels of disruption to teaching it does, of course, take time for these large institutions to find out exactly how many scheduled classes have not taken place on a given day, not least as UCU is actively encouraging staff not to declare they intend to take action.

“We respect employees’ right to take lawful industrial action, but it is misleading to their members for UCU to ask them to lose pay in pursuit of an unrealistic 13.6% pay demand which would cost institutions in the region of £1.5 billion.

“UCU leaders must provide its members with a realistic and fair assessment of what is achievable because strike action does not create new sector money.“

Latest Stories

  • Who has left I’m a Celebrity 2022 so far?

    Five contestants have now been voted out of the jungle

  • Strikes by Royal Mail workers, lecturers and teachers on same day

    One of the biggest walkouts of the year will be held on Thursday.

  • Nicola Sturgeon accused of taking from ‘Trump playbook’ as she turns on IndyRef2 opponents

    Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of resorting to the "Trump playbook" with "dangerous" language suggesting that Scots opposed to her independence referendum plans are not democrats.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Canada's Aaron Brown has sharp ideas about business of track

    Canadian Sprinter Aaron Brown is a quick thinker. Not just in the literal sense — he has perfected physical speed, as befits a world champion 4x100-metre relay racer. But every track and field athlete tries to do that. What sets Brown apart is how he analyzes and dissects the entire economic model of high-performance sport. For someone who is so ready to reassure that he isn't a radical, a lot of Brown's questions might rattle nerves among the money managers at the peak of the Olympic pyramid. B

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros