Thousands to take to the streets as clocks go back to raise suicide awareness

As the clocks go back on Sunday, thousands of people across the UK will take to the streets to raise suicide awareness.

The Lost Hours Walk, organised by mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), encourages people to deal with their grief “differently and defiantly”.

The event is in its second year and last year saw participants walk 20 miles around central London, sharing stories of their lost loved ones, to raise money for the charity.

This year, due to the need for social distancing, walkers from all parts of the country will plot their own route and can choose one of three distances, three miles, 13 miles or a full 26 miles.

Calm says that, in the six months since national lockdown was announced, its helpline has answered 71,261 calls, over 12,000 hours, and directly prevented 253 suicides.

According to the charity 125 people take their own lives every single week in the UK, and only a third of people who die by suicide have been in contact with specialist mental health services in the year before their death.

Kevin Hingley, from south Northwood, in London, plans to walk a full 26-mile route with five of his friends via several football grounds across the capital.

Mr Hingley, 33, has struggled with his mental health and considered taking his own life in summer last year.

“I was at work and for a couple of months leading up to that point I had been suppressing some feelings of struggle and not acknowledging them, not talking about them and letting it build up as so many people unfortunately do,” he said.

“It all came to a head one day when I was at work and I wasn’t able to concentrate, I couldn’t make any decisions or communicate with anyone or do anything.

“I was frozen and frightened and this panic built and built.

“It culminated in some very serious suicidal thought and I left the office in the middle of the day without telling anyone where I was going with those intentions.”

Mr Hingley plans to finish his walk at London Bridge, near to where he works, where he says he first found the clarity to seek help.

He says the group, originally a WhatsApp group for organising post-work drinks, was a “key” support network and a way he could “safely and easily remind myself of normal life” when having a depressive episode.

