'Thousands' still without water in Surrey amid Thames Water supply issues

A woman carries bottled water from a water distribution point in Godalming on Monday (Getty Images)

Thousands of people in Surrey were thought to still be without water on Tuesday morning, days after the supply was affected by Storm Ciaran.

A major incident was declared in the county on Sunday after the storm created issues at Shalford water treatment works, leaving as many as 12,000 people still without water on Monday.

Thames Water confirmed "around three-quarters" of those affected had supply back by Tuesday morning.

It said that it was working to restore supply to all remaining customers, adding bottled water stations would open again on Tuesday.

"Overnight supplies have continued to return to customers with around three-quarters now back in supply and we're working to get supplies back for the rest of our affected customers," a Thames Water spokesperson said.

#Guildford We’ll be providing bottled water again at Artington Park & Ride and Crown Court Car Park tomorrow, and looking for a third site nearer the affected properties. We’ll tell you once we’re up and running.

More at https://t.co/5RJvdjEZTw — Thames Water 💧 (@thameswater) November 6, 2023

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience during this time and we’re very sorry to residents who are still experiencing no water or low pressure.

"Tankers remain in the area to pump water into the local supply network, and we continue to deliver bottled water to customers who are on our priority services register.

"Our bottled water stations will open at three sites this morning and we’ll published details of their locations on our website when they are ready."

There has been widespread disruption in Surrey as a result of the supply issues, with more than a dozen schools closed on Monday and residents in areas including Guildford and Godalming unable to bathe their children or flush loos for days.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday, Thames Water retail director David Bird admitted the utility company's service "has not been at the level they would want"."Obviously in this specific incident in Guildford it has been as a result of one of the biggest storms we’ve had in a decade," he added.

Mr Bird said the water network around Guildford posed a particular challenge as it was “in effect an island”, and that Thames Water had given out nearly half a million litres of bottled water alongside 28 tankers bringing in more water to the area.

Waverley Borough Council leader Paul Follows was among those who criticised Thames Water, telling BBC Breakfast on Monday: "Water infrastructure in this country is clearly crumbling.

"I have certainly got questions for the county for not declaring a major incident much earlier, and I will certainly have questions for our MP about the state of water infrastructure in the local area because it is clearly failing.

"People have been quite upset."