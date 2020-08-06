Thousands still without power in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut days after Tropical Storm Isaias

BERGEN, N.J. – Thursday marked the third day that hundreds of thousands of North Jersey residents remain in the dark as the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias continue to leave many across the state without power.

Gov. Phil Murphy tempered expectations on power restoration at a press conference \Wednesday, saying it will be a matter of "days instead of hours" before most of the roughly 977,000 customers got power back.

By Thursday morning, statewide numbers for New Jersey had roughly 550,000 without power, according to poweroutage.us. New York has more than 567,000 without power; Connecticut has 620,000. Power is also out in parts of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Power Outages: Full power restoration will take days not hours in NJ after Isaias, governor says

At least nine deaths are attributable to the storm in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and New Hampshire.

Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through New Jersey with winds reaching close to 70 mph, causing a confirmed tornado in Cape May County and drenching the state in rain.

Isaias toggled between hurricane and tropical storm strength. It made landfall as a hurricane Monday night near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, but was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday as it headed into Canada.

Isaias had sustained previous top winds of up to 65 mph for more than 18 hours after coming ashore.

Follow Anthony Zurita on Twitter: @AnthonyRZurita. Contributing: Nicholas Katzban, Bergen Record; Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Cara Richardson, USA TODAY.

