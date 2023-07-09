Thousands in South Florida protest violence, corruption in Haiti. Take a look for yourself
Grethel Aguila, Carl Juste
·1 min read
Thousands on Sunday afternoon filled the streets of North Miami in protest of ongoing gang violence, political instability and corruption in Haiti.
Protesters chanted “Jistis pou Ayiti” and “Souf pou Ayiti” — Creole for “Justice for Haiti” and “Relief for Haiti” — while waving Haitian flags. The rally was organized by Gregory Toussaint, senior pastor of Tabernacle of Glory Church in North Miami. His goal was to bring together Haitians in the U.S., Haiti, Canada and France to demand something be done.
Sunday’s rally came amid escalating violence in the Caribbean country. On Friday, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières announced suspension of all treatment at its trauma facility in the Haitian capital after about 20 armed men stormed its hospital in Tabarre.
Here’s what the scene Sunday looked like as Haitians and their allies in South Florida marched.