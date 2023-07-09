Thousands in South Florida protest violence, corruption in Haiti. Take a look for yourself

Thousands on Sunday afternoon filled the streets of North Miami in protest of ongoing gang violence, political instability and corruption in Haiti.

Protesters chanted “Jistis pou Ayiti” and “Souf pou Ayiti” — Creole for “Justice for Haiti” and “Relief for Haiti” — while waving Haitian flags. The rally was organized by Gregory Toussaint, senior pastor of Tabernacle of Glory Church in North Miami. His goal was to bring together Haitians in the U.S., Haiti, Canada and France to demand something be done.

READ MORE: Thousands flood the streets in North Miami to rally for Haiti as kidnappings, violence surge

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday’s rally came amid escalating violence in the Caribbean country. On Friday, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières announced suspension of all treatment at its trauma facility in the Haitian capital after about 20 armed men stormed its hospital in Tabarre.

Here’s what the scene Sunday looked like as Haitians and their allies in South Florida marched.

A marcher walks ahead of of the large crowd of about 3,500 North Miami residents, and members of the South Florida Haitian community as they joined Haitians across the United States and the world while marching towards City Hall from North Miami High School on Sunday, July 9, 2023 to demand “Relief for Haiti.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, left, joins in the waving of Haitian flags and chants of Haitian support as North Miami residents and members of the South Florida Haitian community gathered at North Miami High School for the start of the march. The march was in solidarity with Haitians rallying in other major American cities across the United States and the world on Sunday, July 9, 2023 to demand “Relief for Haiti.”

Denzel Sanon, 13, left, and friend Jaivon Rameau, 11, right, sell cold water, sodas, juices and Gatorade to thirsty marchers. About 3,500 North Miami residents and members of the South Florida Haitian community joined Haitians across the U.S. and the world on Sunday, July 9, 2023 to demand relief for Haiti.

Marchers wave flags and chant words of support as members of the South Florida Haitian community joined Haitians across the U.S. and the world while marching on Sunday, July 9, 2023 to demand relief for Haiti.

North Miami residents and members of the South Florida Haitian community gather at North Miami High School for the start of the march. About 3,500 people joined Haitians across the U.S. and the world on Sunday, July 9, 2023 to demand relief for Haiti.