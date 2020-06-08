Thousands sign petition to replace toppled statue of Edward Colston in Bristol with anti-racism campaigner

Paul Stephenson: The anti-racism campaigner led the 1963 Bristol Bus Boycott. (Change.org)

A petition has been launched to replace the Edward Carlston statue with one of Paul Stephenson - the Bristolian anti-racism campaigner - following the toppling of the statue by BLM protesters on Sunday.

The Change.org petition, started by Edward Beeston, has already received over 12,000 signatures since it was created, last night.

Demonstrators at the Black Lives Matter protest pulled down the 18-foot (5.5-metre) bronze monument to Edward Colston in the city and dumped it in the harbour.

The protest was one of many across Britain and the rest of the world in recent days in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of US police.

More than 8,000 people have signed a petition calling on Bristol City Council to replace it with a statue of Stephenson, who led the Bristol Bus Boycott in 1963.

Stephenson founded the West Indian Development Council to campaign against racism in Bristol in response to the “colour bar” on employing Black and Asian people on Bristol’s buses in 1963.

Protesters throw statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest rally. (PA)

The bus boycott was supported by local MP Tony Benn and Labour leader Harold Wilson, who passed the Race Relations Act in 1965 outlawing discrimination on the grounds of colour, race, ethnic or national origins.

The boycott was considered to have been influential in passing the Act, which made “racial discrimination unlawful in public places”, according to the Black History Month website.

The petition says: “Following the statue of Edward Colston being thrown into the harbour, it is time a suitable replacement is found that honours black Bristolians.

“I believe that one candidate for his replacement would be Paul Stephenson. He led the 1963 Bristol Bus Boycott, started because Bristol Post annouced in 1961 that black workers were refused work despite a worker shortage due to a resolution from the Transport and General Workers' Union. The Boycott influenced the creation of the Race Relations Act.

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour. (AP)

“It is time Bristol moves forward with its history in the slave trade, acknowledging the evil committed and how it can educate its citizens about black history.”

In 2009, Stephenson was awarded the OBE for his part in organising the bus boycott.

Edward Colston’s statue had stood on Colston Avenue since 1895.

He grew up in wealthy merchant family in Bristol before he joined the Royal African Company (RAC) in 1680, which is believed to have sold about 100,000 west African people in the Caribbean and the Americas between 1672 and 1689.

The statue was essentially a memorial to his philanthropic works, an avenue he developed after a significant part of his wealth was made in the trading of slaves.

An online petition gathered new momentum for the removal of the statue from the city centre gained new traction following the death of George Floyd.

Protesters seen at Trafalgar Square with BLM placards during the demonstration. Protesters from the Black Lives Matter campaign demand justice for George Floyd and an end to Police violence in London. (PA)

It comes after largely peaceful demonstrations across the weekend saw some clashes with police.

Boris Johnson tweeted that the protests had been "subverted by thuggery”.

The Prime Minister condemned the clashes as "a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve".

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the toppling of the Bristol statue was "utterly disgraceful" and Tory minister Kit Malthouse, said charges should be brought to those who pulled it down.

"A crime was committed, criminal damage was committed, there should be evidence gathered and a prosecution should follow," he told the BBC on Monday.

Jeremy Corbyn (left) with Labour's mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees during a walk about at College Green, Bristol. (PA)

Marvin Rees, Bristol's mayor, said he believed the statue should end up in a museum, alongside banners from Sunday's Black Lives Matter protest.

Rees, who is of Jamaican heritage, said he "cannot condone the damage" but described the destruction of the statue as an "iconic moment".

"I cannot pretend it was anything other than a personal affront to me to have it in the middle of Bristol, the city in which I grew up," he told BBC radio.