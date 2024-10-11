Thousands of runners expected at annual race events

The races start and end at Victoria Park in Leicester [BBC]

A number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place as runners take to the streets of Leicester this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the Run Leicester half-marathon and 10k race on Sunday.

The events start and finish at Victoria Park, from 09:15 BST, with a route heading through the city centre and out to Thurmaston and Birstall.

Temporary road closures will be in place, which Leicester City Council said had been clearly signposted along the route in advance.

Race director Andrew Ward said: "Over 4,000 runners are expected. It's by far the biggest running event in the county.

"We would encourage everyone to come out and support what is such a fantastic event for the whole city. It's a real festival atmosphere with singers and drummers all around the route.

"We can't wait to see everyone on race day - the atmosphere will be incredible and the event will ultimately raise thousands of pounds for LOROS Hospice and other local charities."

The race routes

The route leaves the park and heads on to London Road, St George's Way and into the city centre along Charles Street.

Runners will then head up Belgrave Gate and Melton Road, into Thurmaston, Watermead Country Park and Birstall.

The route will return along Red Hill Circle, Loughborough Road into Birstall and the canal path.

From there, the route will head through Abbey Park and the city centre along Savoy Street and past the Clock Tower, taking in High Street, The Lanes, Market Street, Horsefair Street and Belvoir Street.

The final stretch heads up New Walk via De Montfort Street and University Road, to Victoria Park.

The 10k race will follow the same route as far as Melton Road, before heading along Loughborough Road, Holden Street and Ross Walk to the riverside path, past the Space Centre and Abbey Park.

Roads are expected to have reopened by 13:00.

Follow BBC Leicester on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

More on this story

Related internet links