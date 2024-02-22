Thousands report issues with US mobile services

Mobile phone user

Interruptions to US mobile services have been reported across the United States on Thursday morning.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages, showed thousands of reports made by users of multiple networks after 04:00 EST (09:00 GMT).

Tens of thousands of reports have been sent for AT&T - with hotspots in the south and east, Downdetector says.

Users say their phones are displaying the SOS message, leaving them unable to make calls or access services.

The cause is unclear. The BBC has approached a number of operators for comment.

Verizon - one of the networks that has received reports on Downdetector - told the BBC its network was operating normally.

It suggested customers were logging issues after making unsuccessful attempts to contact users of another provider.

AT&T is responding to customer complaints online but has not yet widespread acknowledged network problems.

Customers with T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, UScellular and Consumer Cellular are also reporting issues.

Users are having issues with calls, texts and internet access, with most reports indicating no service or no signal.

Downdetector's heatmap shows major population centres including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta are among those facing the highest number of outages.

911 emergency service is also down in some areas, with officials advising the use of a landline, social media or a cell phone with a different carrier in the event of an emergency.