Thousands rally at Idaho Capitol for abortion rights during ‘crisis moment’

Ian Max Stevenson
·5 min read

Before an energized crowd Saturday, a former Idaho state senator encouraged attendees from the steps of the Idaho Capitol to keep fighting for abortion rights, despite the expected overturning of the constitutional right next month.

“We have been running this race for a long time, and we are not tired yet,” said Cherie Buckner-Webb, who retired in 2020.

Thousands of people attended a pro-choice rally Saturday in Boise to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming decision, which is expected to come in June and have nearly immediate effects in Idaho.

While abortion rights have been constitutionally protected in the U.S. since 1973, a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicates that a majority of justices on the high court support reversing the landmark decision.

In Idaho, state “trigger laws” already on the books would quickly ban abortions outright. Another law, which is currently under review at the Idaho Supreme Court, would allow family members to sue abortion providers for damages if fetal electrical activity has been detected.

Speakers at Saturday’s rally called the expected move an assault on women’s rights and urged attendees to mobilize for this year’s upcoming elections.

“We are at a crisis moment,” said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, the state director of Planned Parenthood, a national nonprofit that operates abortion clinics. She added that she thought no politician or justice should be able to make decisions about “our own medical decisions.”

A Boise 16-year-old, Kaitlyn Benoit, said she urged Idaho politicians to pay attention to Saturday’s crowd and supporters of abortion rights.

“I’m not even an adult yet and there’s a risk of my rights being taken,” she said.

Several Democratic leaders attended the rally, including Sen. Melissa Wintrow, of Boise, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, of Boise, and the city’s mayor, Lauren McLean. Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, spoke about her family’s personal experience with abortion.

Necochea’s great-grandmother was widowed at the age of 25 with three children, she said, and remarried a man who turned out to be abusive. When she got pregnant, she attempted to perform an abortion herself, and died at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise.

“I’m so grateful that Planned Parenthood and neighboring states are preparing to serve Idaho patients safely,” Necochea said, referring to ongoing efforts by pro-choice advocates to help Idahoans seek abortions outside of the state. “It is immoral that the economic class that can afford missed work and a trip across the border will have reproductive rights that are being stripped away from everyone else.”

Necochea also noted that the Legislature’s efforts may not stop at abortion. On May 6, House State Affairs Committee Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said that he would potentially hold hearings about banning Plan B, a form of emergency contraception, in an interview alongside Necochea on Idaho Public Television.

Crane also said he was “not for certain yet” what he thought about banning intrauterine devices, or IUDs, which are a long-lasting form of contraception.

The following day, Crane revised his comments, telling the Statesman that he would not support hearings banning contraception — including IUDs — generally.

“They can pry my IUD out of my cold, dead uterus,” Necochea said.

In an interview with the Statesman, Rubel, the House minority leader, said that the size of Saturday’s protest “speaks to, even in deep red Idaho, how profoundly people value bodily autonomy.”

Planned Parenthood estimated that as many as 5,000 people attended Saturday’s protest, according to a news release. Idaho State Police and Boise Police cordoned off the block of Jefferson Street in front of the Capitol. After a set of speeches, rally-goers marched around the perimeter of the Capitol before returning to Cecil D. Andrus Park.

People attending Planned Parenthood&#x002019;s Bans Off Our Bodies rally march in downtown Boise for abortion rights on Saturday.
People attending Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies rally march in downtown Boise for abortion rights on Saturday.

“I think people have grown complacent in fighting for (abortion rights) at the state level, thinking that the Supreme Court was going to have our backs, but those days are over,” Rubel said.

She noted that pursuing a legislative solution through the state’s ballot initiative process would be the most likely path to counteracting the current laws, but that it would mean waiting at least two years for the next election cycle.

In the meantime, the state’s Republican and Democratic primaries are on Tuesday, and the general election is in November.

Rubel added that she thinks it is ironic that Idaho’s right-wing “thought it was wildly intrusive” for COVID-19 vaccinations to be required, even at private companies, while at the same time advocating for forbidding women from seeking abortions.

Around a dozen counter-protesters also attended Saturday’s rally, and some engaged in heated debate with pro-choice advocates. One anti-abortion activist carried a flag reading “Trump 2024.”

Boise resident Ashlee Worle faces a small group of counter-protesters with her &#x00201c;My body is not your incubator&#x00201d; sign before the start of Planned Parenthood&#x002019;s Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights outside of the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise on Saturday.
Boise resident Ashlee Worle faces a small group of counter-protesters with her “My body is not your incubator” sign before the start of Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights outside of the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise on Saturday.

Life before Roe

Ellen Hall, a Boise resident, grew up in South Carolina before Roe v. Wade — the court’s 1973 decision that made abortions constitutionally protected — was the law of the land, she told the Statesman.

When she was in high school and college, she said, she had friends who had illegal abortions, and others with parents who flew them out of the country to receive the procedure. One friend of hers, she said, chose not to have an abortion, instead choosing to marry her boyfriend and raise a child “that they were not mature enough to care for.”

She said the same politicians who are opposed to abortion also “legislate against welfare and contraception.”

“They call themselves pro-life, but they ... are pro-birth,” she said. “They don’t care anything about the child that is born.”

If abortion becomes illegal in Idaho, Hall said, she would keep fighting and help women obtain the procedure.

“What are they gonna do?” she said. “Put us all in jail?”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Primaries spotlight coming battles over state supreme courts

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The headliners for North Carolina's primary on Tuesday include Republicans challenging for an open U.S. Senate seat and candidates hoping to give the GOP a shot at veto-proof majorities in the Legislature. Getting less billing, but with equal long-term political importance, is a contest that will shape the fall matchups for two seats on the state Supreme Court. At stake this year is whether the court remains majority Democrat or flips to Republican control, with consequences

  • NC Supreme Court justice may have violated finance law with PAC contribution

    Two experts: contribution to group targeting a fellow Republican judge is not allowed

  • Top Michigan Election Official Issues Stark Warning About 2022 Midterms

    Jocelyn Benson spelled out how democracy is on the line in the upcoming elections.

  • Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI

    Anatoly Antonov told Russian television that since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, face-to-face meetings with U.S. officials had ended. "Agents from U.S. security services are hanging around outside the Russian embassy, handing out CIA and FBI phone numbers, which can be called to establish contact."

  • I saw Russians as victims of ignoble leaders. Then came the rage of their war in Ukraine.

    People I had seen as heroic and long-suffering victims now look like the very foes their ancestors had fought against so valiantly eight decades ago.

  • LAPD overlooked 3 dead children inside home for 7 hours after mother taken away

    After Angela Flores was taken away, no one from the LAPD or the LAFD checked on her children. Their bodies were found later in a home 25 yards away.

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Survey to be discontinued by Sport Canada following complaints of discrimination

    Sport Canada says it will discontinue a commissioned survey on inclusion in sport after receiving a letter signed by over 200 members of academic and sport communities saying it was discriminatory toward transgender athletes. Canadian soccer stars Quinn and Erin McLeod were among those who signed the letter asking Sport Canada to withdraw financial support for the survey. Athlete Ally, an organization advocating for equal opportunity in sport regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Leon Draisaitl's status for Game 7 of Oilers-Kings series unclear

    Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft isn't saying whether Leon Draisaitl will be in the lineup when the Oilers host the L.A. Kings in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on Thursday. The 26-year-old star centre limped to the locker room but returned to finish the game, assisting on Tyson Barrie's winning goal late in the third p

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Jack Campbell has given Leafs reasons to believe

    Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell was pulled by Sheldon Keefe during the team's 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series but the Toronto netminder has credit and confidence in the bank from his performances in both the regular season and in Game 3. As such, Keefe is almost certain to back Campbell in Game 5, rather than start rookie Erik Kallgren.