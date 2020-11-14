Thousands rally in DC to support outgoing President Donald Trump, promote baseless allegations of 'voter fraud'

Thousands of people clad in red, white and blue were gathering at rallies in support of outgoing President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, to protest supposed "voter fraud" in the 2020 presidential election.

The rallies – advertised by several names including Million MAGA March, Stop the Steal and March for Trump – were planned to start at Freedom Plaza around noon. Experts are warning some right-wing extremists may attend.

Police vehicles and large construction trucks blocked many streets around the plaza and the White House on Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop planned rally-goers. One woman blasted rock music from her car and held up a poster of Trump's face. Others wearing American flags as capes walked several blocks toward the rallies.

Organizers are promoting the event as a way to protest "voter fraud," to "show support for our President" and "demand a free and fair election," according to the Anti-Defamation League. Trump has refused to concede and leveled baseless allegations of voter fraud to falsely claim the election was stolen from him.

On Friday, Trump indicated on Twitter that he may stop by the rally, but he left the White House early Saturday to go golfing. As the presidential motorcade headed out to Pennsylvania Avenue and did a circuit of Freedom Plaza, hundreds of Trump supporters lining both sides of the streets applauded, cheered, waved and whistled, chanting "USA! USA!", "We want Trump! We want Trump!" and "Four more years! Four more years!"

At least one counter-protest was planned. A left-wing group called Refuse Fascism said it will rally at Freedom Plaza 30 minutes before the Million MAGA March, setting up the possibility of clashes.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department say they're monitoring the events, but would not provide a crowd estimate. Police released an advisory noting some roads will be closed and parking will be restricted throughout downtown D.C. and reminding the public that they are prohibited from carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of any protest, including those who have a concealed carry permit.

The only permit application approved for a Trump-related event Saturday is from Cindy Chafian with Women for America First, who estimated Friday that 10,000 people will attend. Amy Kremer, chair for Women for America First, said her organization is not coordinating with any of the other groups planning simultaneous events.

