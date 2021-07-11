Thousands queue outside pubs from 6am ahead of Euro 2020 final

People queuing outside The Faltering Fullback pub in Finsbury Park, London (PA)

Thousands of fans queued outside pubs from 6am this morning in preparation for the Euro 2020 final.

While the England v Italy clash will start from 8pm, many fans decided to try and secure their table early.

People were seen queuing outside the Faltering Fulback pub in Finsbury Park from 6am.

Posting a picture of the queue to Twitter, one resident said: “Approach everything with the dedication of the England fans who started queuing for the Faltering Fullback at 6am.”

Approach everything with the dedication of the England fans who started queuing for the Faltering Fullback at 6am

England fans queuing outside the The Faltering Fullback pub (PA)

Speaking to the Standard, a staff member at the north London pub said: “We’re really busy and trying to keep up with everything.

“Honestly it’s amazing. Everyone is singing in the pub and everyone’s just happy to be here.”

Onlooker Liam Brennan said: “People are queuing for a spot in the pub [Faltering Fullback] even though the game is 8 hours away! The queue was about 100 people deep at 11.30am, now it’s doubled at least.

“Lots of signing and chanting - neighbours aren’t too happy.”

Fans were also queuing outside the Rose and Crown pub, in Tooting, from 10am.

One bystander said: “I walked past and saw this huge queue for the pub. I can’t blame them really, I booked a spot weeks ago but I’d be doing the same as them if I hadn’t.

“After all, it’s coming home.”

Revellers could also be seen queuing outside pubs in Kings Cross and Finsbury Park.

The queue outside Wetherspoons Kings Cross right now

Queue already round the block for the favoured football watching pub in Finsbury Park!

Meanwhile, in Bristol, hundreds queued from 10am outside one bar with fans dressed in England t-shirts and wearing flags.

Hundreds queue from 10am outside Bristol bar to watch England final

G Road in Bristol at around 11.30am. These people have the commitment to queue outside of a closed pub.

Queues were also spotted in Northampton and Brighton where fans were treated to some morning sunshine.

Barrack Road, Northampton, 9am today. Football Final queue for the pub!

Speaking from Ye Olde King and Queen pub in Brighton’s city centre, Will Flockton said: “People have been queuing outside one of biggest pubs since 8am to ensure a seat to see the match. Flags fluttering: football shirts on show and constant chants praising Sussex’s Gareth Southgate. It’s going to be a long, exciting day.”

Preparations continue ahead of tonight’s match, with events expected to take place throughout the day.

The Red Arrows will fly over Wembley Stadium to salute the England players shortly before kick-off.

While Frank Skinner and David Baddiel will perform the unofficial England anthem Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) at London’s 229 music venue in front of 200 England supporters.

As excitement for the game reaches fever pitch, Boris Johnson, the Queen, Tom Cruise and the Duke of Cambridge have shared good luck messages for Gareth Southgate’s team.

In a video shared on Twitter, William, who is also president of the FA, said: "I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

"You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home."

Wishing Gareth and all the players good luck tonight!



Wishing Gareth and all the players good luck tonight!

The nation is behind you @England

The Queen wished England good luck on Saturday, paying tribute to the squad’s “spirit, commitment and pride”.

The monarch sent a short note to manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Three Lions’ first major tournament final in 55 years, writing: “I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”

Boris Johnson also praised the England squad, tell them they had “already made history”.

Mr Johnson told manager Gareth Southgate and the squad: “You have taken England into the final of a major international competition.

“For most people in this country, it is the first time this has happened in all their lives.

“You have forged a band of brothers whose energy and tenacity and teamwork – and sheer flair – seem to shine in everything you do.

“On behalf of the entire nation, good luck, have a great game – and bring it home!”

The final is due to kick off at 8pm and will finish by 10pm if it ends in normal time.

However, if it goes to extra time or a penalty shootout, the game would conclude closer to 11pm.

